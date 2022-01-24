AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Announces Publication of Positive Results from Phase 1/2 Study of Intraperitoneal Chemo-Immunotherapy in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: American AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0