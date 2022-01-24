AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Announces Publication of Positive Results from Phase 1/2 Study of Intraperitoneal Chemo-Immunotherapy in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that updated interim results from cohort 2 of the phase 2 study FIDES-01 (Fibroblast growth factor Inhibition with DErazantinib in Solid tumors) were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium 2022, held from January 20 to 22, in San Francisco, USA. Cohort 2 of FIDES-01 is assessing the safety and anti-tumor activity of Basilea’s orally administered fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, derazantinib, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), a form of bile duct cancer, harboring FGFR2 mutations or amplifications.1.

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO