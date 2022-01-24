ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Announces Publication of Positive Results from Phase 1/2 Study of Intraperitoneal Chemo-Immunotherapy in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: American AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including...

www.streetinsider.com

Seeking Alpha

AIM ImmunoTech reports positive data from phase1/2 trial in ovarian cancer

AIM ImmunoTech (AIM -4.7%) announced positive data from a phase 1/2 study of intraperitoneal chemo-immunotherapy in advanced recurrent ovarian cancer. The phase 1/2 study, which is being conducted by the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, is evaluating the effectiveness of intensive locoregional sequential intraperitoneal (IP) cisplatin (IPC) with intravenous ((iv)) paclitaxel followed by peritoneal infusion of a chemokine modulatory (CKM) regimen composed of a cocktail of IP rintatolimod and interferon-alpha (IFNα) for patients with advanced stage ovarian cancer (III-IV) at primary neoadjuvant setting.
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Innovent, Lilly report final results of Phase ib study of Tyvyt + bevacizumab biosimilar in liver cancer

Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) jointly announced the final clinical outcome and biomarker analysis of the Phase Ib study of sintilimab (Tyvyt) plus bevacizumab biosimilar injection for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma at the 2022 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. A total of 50 patients were enrolled in final analysis, with...
CANCER
thehendersonnews.com

Adding Immunotherapy to Chemo Ups Survival in Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adding the immunotherapeutic agent durvalumab to standard chemotherapy improves survival in advanced biliary tract cancer, according to a study presented at the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, held from Jan. 20 to 22 in San Francisco. Do-Youn Oh, M.D.,...
CANCER
#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Clinical Cancer Research#Streetinsider Premium#Immunotech Inc#American Aim#The Company#Ipc#Teff
Seeking Alpha

Checkpoint reports positive results from registration trial of cosibelimab in skin cancer

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) announces positive topline results from its registration-enabling clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its anti-PD-L1 antibody, cosibelimab, administered as a fixed dose of 800 mg every two weeks in patients with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC). The study met its primary endpoint, with cosibelimab...
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Basilea reports updated interim results for iCCA patients with FGFR2 mutations and amplifications from phase 2 study FIDES-01 at ASCO GI Cancers Symposium

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that updated interim results from cohort 2 of the phase 2 study FIDES-01 (Fibroblast growth factor Inhibition with DErazantinib in Solid tumors) were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium 2022, held from January 20 to 22, in San Francisco, USA. Cohort 2 of FIDES-01 is assessing the safety and anti-tumor activity of Basilea’s orally administered fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, derazantinib, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), a form of bile duct cancer, harboring FGFR2 mutations or amplifications.1.
CANCER
pharmatimes.com

Innovative phase 2 trial targets advanced liver cancer

The UCL study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of MTL-CEBPA in combination with second line standard of care sorafenib versus the use of sorafenib in isolation. The first patient has been dosed in a clinical trial evaluating the use of a new therapy for an advanced type of liver cancer. MTL-EBPA with sorafenib is being analysed with a view to treating advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

BeiGene reports findings from phase 3 trial of tislelizumab in gastric cancer (updated)

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces positive findings from the Phase 3 RATIONALE 305 trial of tislelizumab versus placebo in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) adenocarcinoma. At the interim analysis, tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy met the primary...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Chimerix announces publication of study data for the cancer candidate

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) has lost ~2.9% in the post-market after announcing that the journal, Clinical Cancer Research, published details on its Phase 2 study for the orally administered cancer candidate ONC201. The peer-reviewed article is titled “Phase 2 Study of ONC201 in Neuroendocrine Tumors including Pheochromocytoma-Paraganglioma (PC-PG) and Desmoplastic Small Round...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Gritstone begins phase 2/3 colorectal cancer trial dosing; positive data in early study

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) said the first patient was enrolled in a phase 2/3 GRANITE-CRC-1L trial to evaluate the individualized neoantigen vaccine GRANITE in combination with immune checkpoint blockade for the first line maintenance treatment of newly diagnosed patients with metastatic, microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC). “We are pleased with the degree...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Efficacy Sustained at 2 Years With Nivolumab Plus Chemo in Gastric/GEJ Cancer

In the CheckMate 649 trial, durable survival benefit was achieved with Nivolumab plus chemotherapy in patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer. In the CheckMate 649 trial (NCT02872116), durable survival benefit was achieved with Nivolumab (Opdivo) plus chemotherapy in patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, data presented at the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium show.
CANCER
ajmc.com

TOPAZ-1: Phase 3 Study Finds Durvalumab in Biliary Tract Cancer Significantly Improves OS, PFS Compared With Chemo Alone

There has not been a change in the standard of care in this type of cancer in a decade, according to an expert from ASCO. Pairing durvalumab (Imfinzi) with the chemotherapy combination gemcitabine and cisplatin improved overall survival (OS) by 20% in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer, compared with the current standard of giving the chemotherapy combination alone, according to phase 3 trial results released today.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Seeking Alpha

Pieris Pharmaceuticals begins dosing in phase 2 gastric cancer study

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 2 study of cinrebafusp alfa (PRS-343) to treat HER2-expressing gastric cancer. The trial is evaluating cinrebafusp alfa in combination with ramucirumab and paclitaxel in patients with HER2-high gastric cancer and in combination with tucatinib in patients with HER2-low gastric cancer.
INDUSTRY
Wyoming News

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

