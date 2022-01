From the moment The Circle season 1 first debuted on Netflix in January 2020, it was clear Netflix has found something special. Big Brother meets Catfish in this buzzy social experiment disguised as a reality show, which tosses a group of players together under one roof to compete for $100,000. While the players are living in the same building, their only way of communicating is through a social media app known as The Circle, giving contestants the option to play as their true selves or as someone entirely of their making.

