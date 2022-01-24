ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Forum Receives Permit for Drilling at Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cover picture for the articleNews and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2022) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its...

Foran reports high-grade intersections from drilling at Bigstone in Saskatchewan

Foran Mining (TSXV: FOM) reported on Friday high-grade intercepts from three holes drilled during the 2021 exploration program at the Bigstone copper-zinc deposit, located 25 km southwest of its McIlvenna Bay deposit in east-central Saskatchewan. The Bigstone deposit was first discovered in 1982 by a Granges Inc./SMDC (Cameco) joint venture,...
ECONOMY
ZincX Resources Receives Permit Approval for the Akie Property

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / ZincX Resources Corp. ("ZincX" or the "Company", (TSXV:ZNX),(OTCQB: ZNCXF), (FRA:M9R) is pleased to provide an update on the permitting status for its 100% owned Akie project that hosts the premier Zn-Pb-Ag Cardiac Creek deposit.
ECONOMY
Infinite Ore Announces Drilling Program at Jackpot Lithium Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - Infinite Ore Corp. (TSXV: ILI) (OTCQB: ARXRF) (the "Company" or "Infinite") is pleased to announce a 3,000 m drilling program on its Jackpot Lithium Project. The company has contracted Niigaani Drilling Incorporated who will begin the program in early February.
ECONOMY
Palamina Releases Drill Results from Its Maiden Drill Program at the Usicayos Gold Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) (OTCQB: PLMNF) completed 4 diamond drill holes for a total of 1,704.50 metres ('m') in December 2021. All assay results from core intervals of interest have now been returned. The first 4 drill holes were completed in the Veta Zone which consists of multiple mineralized gold structures defined at surface over an 800 metre strike length. Drilling to date has tested 600 metres of strike length. Two additional holes designed to test the remaining 200 m of strike to the north-east have yet to be completed. The Veta Zone is on the northeastern end of a 2.6 km long northeast trending gold structure which includes the Cayos Zone.
ECONOMY
StraightUp Resources Inc. Receives Exploration Permit for RLX

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - StraightUp Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) (OTCQB: STUPF) ("StraightUp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its early exploration permit (PR-21-000261) from the Ministry of Northern Development and Mine, Natural Resources and Forestry (NDMNF) on their RLX North property, located within the Red Lake Greenstone Belt of Northwestern Ontario. The permitted activities are mechanized drilling (assembled weight >150kg) and ground geophysical surveys requiring a generator. This permit is effective for a period of three (3) years.
ECONOMY
Golden Dawn Minerals Drilling Permit for Tam O'Shanter Copper Gold Property, Greenwood BC in Final Stage

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRANKFURT:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ('Golden Dawn' or the 'Company'), announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kettle River Resources Ltd. (Kettle River), is in the final stages of a drill permit for the Tam O'Shanter Property at the Greenwood Precious Metals project in southeastern BC.
ECONOMY
Zacatecas Silver gets 13 more drill permits at Panuco deposit in Mexico

Zacatecas Silver (TSXV: ZAC) announced Thursday an update on its drilling program at the Panuco deposit in the Zacatecas property in Mexico, where 29 angled diamond drill holes have been drilled for a total of 5,160 metres. Mexico’s Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources, (SEMARNAT) has approved 13 additional drill...
METAL MINING
