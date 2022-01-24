ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere Bank (REVB) Announces Equity Offering with $7.76M In Proceeds

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, announced today that it has entered into...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Vaccinex (VCNX) Announces 5.945M Share Private Placement at $1.11/sh

Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel investigational antibody therapies in cancer and neurodegenerative disease, today announced that the company entered into a stock purchase agreement before the market close on January 27, 2022 with a syndicate of new and existing investors for a private placement of 5,945,943 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.11 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6.6 million. The private placement is expected to close on January 31, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. No warrants, derivatives, or financial covenants are associated with the purchase agreement.
StreetInsider.com

Columbia Banking System (COLB) and Umpqua (UMPQ) Announce Shareholder Approval to Merge

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of Columbia State Bank, and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), the parent company of Umpqua Bank, jointly announced that they have received all required shareholder approvals related to the proposed combination between Columbia and Umpqua. The final results on the proposals voted on at the special meetings of each company's shareholders held today will be set forth in the companies' separate Form 8-Ks to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions (the "SEC") after certification by each company's inspector of election.
StreetInsider.com

Epizyme (EPZM) Prices 56.7M Share Offering at $1.50/sh

Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 56,666,667 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $1.50 per share, before underwriting discounts. In addition, Epizyme has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 8,500,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Epizyme.
StreetInsider.com

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Announces Rights Offering

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) ("Summit" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a rights offering available to all holders of record of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 (the "Common Stock") as of the close of the market on February 4, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The Company intends to distribute to all holders of Common Stock as of the Record Date non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price per share equal to the lesser of (i) $2.06 per share, the closing price of the Common Stock on January 21, 2022, or (ii) the volume weighted-average price of the Common Stock for the ten consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the offering, currently contemplated to be March 2, 2022. Assuming that the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company will receive gross proceeds of up to $100 million, less expenses related to the rights offering.
StreetInsider.com

Bausch Health Co. Inc. (BHC) Announces Launch Of $1B Private Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") announced today that it has launched an offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes due 2027 (the "Notes"). As previously announced, the Company is also seeking to refinance its existing credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement" and such refinancing, the "Credit Agreement Refinancing"). The refinanced Credit Agreement is expected to consist of approximately $2.5 billion of term B loans (the "New Term B Loans") and a $975 million revolving credit facility. The Credit Agreement Refinancing is expected to occur upon completion of the initial public offering ("IPO") of Bausch + Lomb Corporation ("Bausch + Lomb" and such offering, the "Bausch + Lomb IPO") and a related debt financing by Bausch + Lomb (the "Bausch + Lomb Debt Financing").
StreetInsider.com

Zymeworks (ZYME) Prices 12.5M Share and Warrant Offering at $8/sh

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 9,160,000 common shares and, in lieu of common shares to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3,340,000 common shares. The common shares are being offered at a public offering price of $8.00 per common share and the pre-funded warrants are being offered at a public offering price of $7.9999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for each common share less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds to Zymeworks from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Zymeworks, are expected to be approximately $100.0 million. In addition, Zymeworks has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 common shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 31, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Discovery Communications (DISCA) Readthrough From AT&T (T) Results - Morgan Stanley

BofA Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated a Buy rating and $45.00 price target on Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA) after ...
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisit Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp.

Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (Commission File No. 001-39845) pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP For: Jan 25 Filed by: MINELLA LYNN C

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Restricted stock...
StreetInsider.com

Star Equity Holdings (STRR) Prices 9.5M Share and Warrant Offering at $1.50/sh

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 9,500,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 9,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one common warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $1.50 per share and common warrant. Gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $14.25 million.
StreetInsider.com

Agrify Corp. (AGFY) Announces 4.02M Share and Warrant Private Placement at $6.80/sh

Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq: AGFY), the most innovative and vertically integrated provider of premium cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with an institutional investor and other accredited investors in a private placement transaction. Under those agreements, the Company will issue and sell 4,020,994 shares of common stock (the "Common Stock") or, in lieu of Common Stock, pre-funded warrants (the "Pre-Funded Warrants"), and accompanying warrants (the "Warrants") exercisable six months from closing to purchase up to 3,015,745 shares of Common Stock for a period of five years at an exercise price of $7.48 per share (the "Offering"). The Common Stock and Warrants will be sold at a combined purchase price of $6.80. Members of management and the Board, including Raymond Chang, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, participated in the Offering on the same terms as the other investors except for a combined purchase price of $6.90. The Company expects to receive gross proceeds from the Offering of approximately $27.3 million before deducting placement agent fees and estimated Offering expenses.
StreetInsider.com

Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) Prices 1.5M Share Follow-on Offering at $15/sh

Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today the pricing of its underwritten public follow-on offering (the "Follow-on Offering") of 1,500,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$15.00 per ordinary share (the "Offering Price"), for gross proceeds of $22,500,000.
StreetInsider.com

Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Announces $100M Stock Offering

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering targeted therapies for rare cancers, today announced that it intends to offer and sell $100.0 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, Sierra Oncology intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $15.0 million of additional shares of its common stock. Sierra Oncology intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to prepare for potential commercialization of momelotinib, clinical development activities of its other product candidates, research, clinical and process development and manufacturing of its product candidates, working capital, and capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.
StreetInsider.com

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Prices 3.5M Share Offering at $10.75/sh

Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 3,502,033 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $10.75 per share (the "Offering"). The Offering is expected to close on January 21, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to purchase from certain non-employee holders (i) outstanding PWP Holdings LP Class A partnership units and (ii) outstanding shares of the Company's Class B common stock. PWP will not retain any proceeds from the Offering.
Seeking Alpha

Revelation Biosciences to raise $7.76M in equity financing

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) entered into a definitive agreement with a leading healthcare-focused institutional investor wherein the company agreed to sell 1.29M shares at gross purchase price of $3/share. It has also agreed to purchase up to 2.6M shares and also unregistered pre-funded warrants to purchase 1.2M shares in a concurrent...
etfdailynews.com

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 2,599 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StreetInsider.com

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TRX) Announces Direct 17.95M Share Offering at $0.39/sh

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE American: TRX) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 17,948,718 of the Company's common shares at an effective purchase price of $0.39 per share, in a registered direct offering. In addition, the Company has also agreed to issue and sell to the investor warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 17,948,718 common shares. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.44 and will be exercisable at any time upon issuance and will expire five years thereafter. The offering is expected to close on or about January 26, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
