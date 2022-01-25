Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Knight Transportation (NYSE: KNX) reported Q4 EPS of $1.61, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $1.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.82 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion.
Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.34 million. For earnings history and...
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) reported Q4 EPS of $6.15, $0.46 better than the analyst estimate of $5.69. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.76 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion.
Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) reported Q4 EPS of $2.99, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $2.81. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.95 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion.
NASDAQ (NASDAQ: NDAQ) reported Q4 EPS of $1.93, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $1.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $885 million versus the consensus estimate of $866.09 million. GUIDANCE:. The company is initiating its 2022 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to a range of $1,680 to $1,760...
General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported Q4 EPS of $3.39, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $3.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion.
Danaher (NYSE: DHR) reported Q4 EPS of $2.69, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $2.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion.
Packaging Corp. (NYSE: PKG) reported Q4 EPS of $2.76, $0.70 better than the analyst estimate of $2.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. GUIDANCE:. Packaging Corp. sees...
Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) reported Q4 EPS of $10.81, $0.95 worse than the analyst estimate of $11.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.64 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion.
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) reported Q4 EPS of $1.46, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $1.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.61 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.6 billion.
Abbott (NYSE: ABT) reported Q4 EPS of $1.32, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $1.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion.
Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SEVN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. This is a 66.7% increase from the prior dividend of $0.15. The...
Simmons First National Corp (NASDAQ: SFNC) reported Q4 EPS of $0.52, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) click...
Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) reported Q4 EPS of $0.65, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $36.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $34.74 million. GUIDANCE:. Silicom sees Q1 2022...
RPC Inc (NYSE: RES) reported Q4 EPS of $0.06, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $268.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RPC Inc (RES) click here.
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported Q4 EPS of $1.09, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. GUIDANCE:. Intel sees Q1 2022...
Hexcel Corp. (NYSE: HXL) reported Q4 EPS of $0.16, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $260.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $361.5 million.
Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX) reported Q4 EPS of $0.96, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.16 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Corning (NYSE: GLW) reported Q4 EPS of $0.54, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Celestica (NYSE: CLS) reported Q4 EPS of $0.44, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.
