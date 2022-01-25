Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) reported Q4 EPS of $6.15, $0.46 better than the analyst estimate of $5.69. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.76 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion.

