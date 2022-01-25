ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Knight Transportation (KNX) Tops Q4 EPS by 18c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Knight Transportation (NYSE: KNX) reported Q4 EPS of $1.61, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $1.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.82 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion.
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

Marine Products (MPX) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.25

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.34 million. For earnings history and...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Tops Q4 EPS by 46c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) reported Q4 EPS of $6.15, $0.46 better than the analyst estimate of $5.69. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.76 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Landstar System (LSTR) Tops Q4 EPS by 18c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) reported Q4 EPS of $2.99, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $2.81. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.95 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of Marin Bancorp#Bmrc#Marin#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

NASDAQ (NDAQ) Tops Q4 EPS by 16c

NASDAQ (NASDAQ: NDAQ) reported Q4 EPS of $1.93, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $1.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $885 million versus the consensus estimate of $866.09 million. GUIDANCE:. The company is initiating its 2022 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to a range of $1,680 to $1,760...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

General Dynamics (GD) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported Q4 EPS of $3.39, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $3.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Danaher (DHR) Tops Q4 EPS by 21c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Danaher (NYSE: DHR) reported Q4 EPS of $2.69, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $2.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Packaging Corp. (PKG) Tops Q4 EPS by 70c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Packaging Corp. (NYSE: PKG) reported Q4 EPS of $2.76, $0.70 better than the analyst estimate of $2.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. GUIDANCE:. Packaging Corp. sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs (GS) Misses Q4 EPS by 95c, Revenue Beats

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) reported Q4 EPS of $10.81, $0.95 worse than the analyst estimate of $11.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.64 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

ServiceNow (NOW) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) reported Q4 EPS of $1.46, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $1.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.61 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.6 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Abbott (ABT) Tops Q4 EPS by 13c; Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Abbott (NYSE: ABT) reported Q4 EPS of $1.32, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $1.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) Tops Q4 EPS by 11c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Simmons First National Corp (NASDAQ: SFNC) reported Q4 EPS of $0.52, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) click...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Silicom (SILC) Tops Q4 EPS by 8c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) reported Q4 EPS of $0.65, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $36.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $34.74 million. GUIDANCE:. Silicom sees Q1 2022...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

RPC Inc (RES) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

RPC Inc (NYSE: RES) reported Q4 EPS of $0.06, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $268.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RPC Inc (RES) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Intel (INTC) Tops Q4 EPS by 19c, Q1 Guidance Missed

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported Q4 EPS of $1.09, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. GUIDANCE:. Intel sees Q1 2022...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hexcel Corp. (HXL) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hexcel Corp. (NYSE: HXL) reported Q4 EPS of $0.16, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $260.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $361.5 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Freeport-McMoran (FCX) Tops Q4 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX) reported Q4 EPS of $0.96, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.16 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Corning (GLW) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Corning (NYSE: GLW) reported Q4 EPS of $0.54, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Celestica (CLS) Tops Q4 EPS by 12c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Celestica (NYSE: CLS) reported Q4 EPS of $0.44, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy