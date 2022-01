News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Good Times Restaurants Inc. (Nasdaq: GTIM), operator of Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, today announced that year-over-year same store sales for its first quarter ended December 28, 2021 decreased 2.5% for its Good Times brand and increased 24.0% for its Bad Daddy’s brand. Sales during the thirteen-week first quarter of 2022 increased by 19.5% at Good Times and by 8.9% at Bad Daddy’s restaurants, as compared to the thirteen weeks ended December 31, 2019, among company-owned restaurants that were open for the thirteen weeks in both years. Same store sales and average weekly sales at Bad Daddy’s and Good Times for each month of the quarter are as follows:

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO