Reservoir Media, Inc (RSVR) Acquires Publishing & Recorded Music Catalogs of Grammy-Winning Country Star Travis Tritt

Morgan Stevens, who played numerous roles on television before a tragic confrontation with police derailed his career, was discovered dead at age 70 in his home today as part of a police wellness check. No information on the cause of death was released by police. His death was first reported by TMZ. Born October 16, 1951, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Stevens headed to Hollywood soon after graduating college. He appeared as Paul Northridge in one episode of The Waltons and in three reunion movies, including A Wedding on Walton’s Mountain, in which his character married Erin Walton (played by Mary Elizabeth McDonough). His first...

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO