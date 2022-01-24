ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reservoir Media, Inc (RSVR) Acquires Publishing & Recorded Music Catalogs of Grammy-Winning Country Star Travis Tritt

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, today announced the acquisition of the publishing and recorded music catalogs of two-time Grammy award-winning Country...

American Songwriter

Travis Tritt Sells Entire Music Catalog to Reservoir

Reservoir has acquired Travis Tritt’s entire publishing and recorded music catalog. The financial terms were not disclosed, but the deal includes the country singer and songwriter’s span of work from his 1990 debut Country Club through the 2021 album Set In Stone. A two-time Grammy Award winner, Tritt...
Billboard

Travis Tritt Sells Shares of All Recordings and Songs to Reservoir

Reservoir Media, Inc. recently acquired major shares of Travis Tritt’s full catalog, including both master recordings and compositions. A member of the “Class of ’89” Nashville stars — a group of artists that went on to dominate country radio in the following decade, including Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, and Clint Black — the Grammy winner’s sought-after discography includes “It’s a Great Day To Be Alive,” “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin,'” “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” and “Nothing Short of Dying.”
Billboard

Anthem Entertainment Acquires Country Hitmaker Kelly Archer’s Publishing Catalog

Anthem Entertainment has acquired the publishing catalog of country hitmaker Kelly Archer for an undisclosed sum. Additionally, Anthem and RED Creative Group have signed Archer to an exclusive go-forward deal. Archer was already working with RED. Archer’s songs have been recorded by Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood...
themusicuniverse.com

Travis Tritt releases acoustic version of ‘Set in Stone’

Acoustic versions of his latest album available digitally. Travis Tritt has released an official acoustic version of his latest album, Set in Stone. The digital album was previously released as a bonus disc on a Walmart exclusive edition of Set in Stone, released last summer. The set is in celebration...
Seekingalpha.com

Reservoir acquires publishing catalog of the late Grammy-winning DJ, Fred Rister

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) acquired the publishing catalog of the late Grammy-winning DJ, songwriter, and producer Fred Rister, including several collaborations with his internationally acclaimed creative partner David Guetta. "Fred's talent and creativity helped define the genres of Dance, Pop, and Electronic music. The Reservoir team has worked closely with his...
Reuters

Sony Music says it acquires Bob Dylan's catalog of recorded music

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sony Music on Monday said it has acquired Bob Dylan’s catalog of recorded music, as well as the rights to future releases. The deal represents an expansion of Sony Music’s six decade relationship with the artist. The agreement covers Dylan’s body of work since 1962.
Deadline

Morgan Stevens Dies: Veteran Television Actor On ‘Fame’ And ‘Melrose Place’ Was 70

Morgan Stevens, who played numerous roles on television before a tragic confrontation with police derailed his career, was discovered dead at age 70 in his home today as part of a police wellness check. No information on the cause of death was released by police. His death was first reported by TMZ. Born October 16, 1951, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Stevens headed to Hollywood soon after graduating college. He appeared as Paul Northridge in one episode of The Waltons and in three reunion movies, including A Wedding on Walton’s Mountain, in which his character married Erin Walton (played by Mary Elizabeth McDonough). His first...
Marty Stuart
Travis Tritt
24/7 Wall St.

Artists Who Sold the Most Songs Online

In the age of streaming and digital file storage, playing your favorite song is just a click away. In stark contrast to the sale of physical music products, online music releases can be made instantly available — to be enjoyed and shared by fans around the world. 24/7 Tempo reviewed the current 30 best-selling artists […]
Variety

Diane Warren, Disney Soundtrack Veteran Mitchell Leib to Be Honored at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Diane Warren and Mitchell Leib will receive lifetime achievement honors from the Guild of Music Supervisors at its annual awards ceremony in March, the organization announced Wednesday. Warren, arguably the best-known pure songwriter in the business, will pick up the Icon Award, created to celebrate those who have made significant contributions to the music and film industry. Previous recipients include Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Kenny Loggins and Marc Shaiman. Leib is being given the annual Legacy Award, bestowed to music supervisors who have made a major impact. Leib is a former longtime president of music and soundtracks for Disney’s live action motion...
Variety

Neil Young Removes Music From Spotify in Protest of Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Spotify will remove Neil Young’s music from its platform, per his request, following his objections to Joe Rogan’s statements about the Covid-19 vaccine on his Spotify-hosted show. The music is expected to be removed later Wednesday. A rep for Spotify said in a statement to Variety: “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic. We regret...
