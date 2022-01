CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everyday, individuals are getting tested for COVID-19 and local health experts say, in Nueces County, those numbers are in the thousands. This week, the health district reported another 1,500 plus daily count of new COVID-19 cases. Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Public Health District believes with numbers that high, Nueces County is at its peak right now. She hopes from here, cases will start to decline.

NUECES COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO