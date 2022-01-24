ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 8-K 9 METERS BIOPHARMA, INC. For: Jan 24

9 Meters Biopharma Announces Allowance of Patent for NM-102 in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors. RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / JANUARY 24, 2022 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments...

Form 8-K ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS For: Jan 27

COLUMBUS, Ohio, January 27, 2022 – Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of tech-forward payment and lending solutions, provided a performance update. The following tables present the Company's net charge-offs and delinquency rate for the periods indicated.
Form 8-K TG THERAPEUTICS, INC. For: Jan 27

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) (IRS Employer Identification No.) (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (. 212. ) 554-4484. (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K...
Form 8-K Taysha Gene Therapies, For: Jan 27

Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Positive Initial Biomarker Data For TSHA-101, the First Bicistronic Gene Therapy in Clinical Development, Demonstrating Normalization of ß-Hexosaminidase A Enzyme Activity in Patients with GM2 Gangliosidosis. Patient...
Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Announces Rights Offering

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) ("Summit" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a rights offering available to all holders of record of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 (the "Common Stock") as of the close of the market on February 4, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The Company intends to distribute to all holders of Common Stock as of the Record Date non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price per share equal to the lesser of (i) $2.06 per share, the closing price of the Common Stock on January 21, 2022, or (ii) the volume weighted-average price of the Common Stock for the ten consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the offering, currently contemplated to be March 2, 2022. Assuming that the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company will receive gross proceeds of up to $100 million, less expenses related to the rights offering.
Form 6-K METHANEX CORP For: Jan 27

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. SUITE 1800, 200 BURRARD STREET, VANCOUVER, BC V6C 3M1 CANADA. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F o Form 40-F þ. Indicate by...
Form 8-K EXTREME NETWORKS INC For: Jan 27

Extreme Networks Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results. Double-Digit Growth Expected from Unprecedented Backlog, Demand for Cloud-Driven Networking and Emerging 5G Solutions. Morrisville, NC, January 27, 2022 -- Extreme Networks, Inc. ("Extreme") (Nasdaq: EXTR) today...
Form 8-K RIVERVIEW BANCORP INC For: Jan 20

Kim Capeloto Leaving Riverview Community Bank in February. Vancouver, WA – January 20, 2022 – Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GSM: RVSB) ("Riverview", the "Company" or the "Bank") announced today...
Form 6-K Tricon Residential Inc. For: Jan 26

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) (Translation of Registrant's name) (Address and telephone number of registrant's principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or...
Form 8-K 3M CO For: Jan 25

3M Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results. –Sales of $8.6 billion, up 0.3 percent year-on-year; organic local-currency sales increased 1.3 percent year-on-year. –Earnings per share of $2.31. –Operating cash...
Form 8-K TIVITY HEALTH, INC. For: Jan 20

Tivity Health Appoints Stephanie Davis Michelman to Board of Directors. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 24, 2022) – Tivity Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY), a leading provider of health improvement solutions, announced today the appointment of Stephanie Davis Michelman as an independent director to its Board of Directors. Michelman, most recently Vice President/General Manager, of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics (Estée Lauder Companies), has over 15 years' experience driving growth and profitability in public and private companies, working to expand several of the most well-known consumer brands.
Form 8-K TALOS ENERGY INC. For: Jan 24

TALOS ENERGY PROVIDES OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL UPDATE FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021. Houston, Texas, January 24, 2022 – Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE:...
Form 8-K Jupiter Wellness, Inc. For: Jan 23

Jupiter Wellness to Dividend SRM Entertainment Subsidiary. SRM Entertainment to raise up to $10 million and seek listing on Nasdaq. Creates a "Pure Play" Drug Developer in Jupiter Wellness. upon...
Form 8-K Trinseo PLC For: Jan 24

Trinseo Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Expected Results and Full Year 2022 Estimates; Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call. ​. Fourth Quarter 2021 Expected Results. ●. Net income from continuing operations of $1 million to $3 million...
Form 6-K HUTCHMED (China) Ltd For: Jan 19

(Translation of registrant's name into English) 48th Floor, Cheung Kong Center, 2 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong. (Address of principal executive offices) ​. ​. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files...
Form 6-K Boqii Holding Ltd For: Jan 19

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K...
Form 8-K/A Vistas Media Acquisition For: Jan 14

VISTAS MEDIA ACQUISITION COMPANY INC. REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM. To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of. Vistas Media Acquisition Company, Inc. Opinion on the Financial...
Form 8-K Celsion CORP For: Jan 11

Celsion Corporation Announces Pricing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offerings of Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock. LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., January 13, 2022 – Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage development company...
Form 8-K Emergent BioSolutions For: Jan 13

1 Investor Contact: Robert G. Burrows Vice President, Investor Relations 240-631-3280 burrowsr@ebsi.com Media Contact: Matt Hartwig Senior Director, Media Relations mediarelations@ebsi.com Founder and Executive Chairman of Emergent BioSolutions Announces Retirement - Fuad El-Hibri to Retire After More Than 20 Years GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 14, 2022 -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced that Fuad El- Hibri, founder and executive chairman, has decided to retire effective April 1, 2022. “Creating and leading Emergent has been the honor of my life, and it would not have been possible without the help of our incredible team,” said El-Hibri. “I want to thank everyone at Emergent, past and present, for helping advance our inspiring mission over the past two decades. I could never have imagined the number of lives we would impact, and I will forever be proud of our accomplishments. Emergent is on track to achieving its 2024 strategic plan goals and I have utmost confidence in the executive team under the leadership of Bob Kramer and the oversight of our highly experienced and capable board. While I have been looking forward to retirement after 23 years of service, I will be rooting from the sidelines as a fan, friend, and shareholder.” El-Hibri founded Emergent (then BioPort) in 1998 with a single product, BioThrax® (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed), and took the company public in 2006. Having served as chief executive officer for almost 14 years until March 2012, and executive chairman for 10 years, El-Hibri has been instrumental in growing the company’s portfolio to its current suite of marketed and procured products for a variety of public health threats, including medical countermeasures for anthrax, smallpox, botulism, and chemical warfare agents, as well as overseeing the company’s role in fighting the opioid crisis. Under El-Hibri’s leadership, Emergent has delivered over 120 million dose-equivalents of COVID-19 vaccine and has built a trusted partnership with the U.S. government, including supplying anthrax and smallpox vaccines for the military and inventory for U.S. biodefense. In addition, his focus on quality manufacturing of complex biologics has resulted in a full suite of “molecule-to-market” CDMO development services, drug substance and drug product manufacturing, and packaging. With the support of more than 2,400 team members, the company generated approximately $1.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and has been expanding its investment in R&D to address an even broader array of public health threats. “Since founding Emergent, Fuad has transformed the company into a strong, successful organization that has helped millions of people,” said Ronald B. Richard, lead independent director at Emergent. “Emergent’s immense growth and progress over the last 23 years is a testament to Fuad’s character and work ethic. He is tirelessly dedicated to improving lives around the world by combatting public health threats. We will miss Fuad’s leadership and his friendship and wish him the best as he embarks on his well-deserved retirement.”
Form 8-K Accelerate Diagnostics, For: Jan 13

Accelerate Diagnostics Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 Financial Results. TUCSON, Ariz., January 13, 2022 -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today announced preliminary financial results for the...
Form 8-K Grayscale Ethereum Trust For: Jan 11

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. January 11, 2022. Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (Exact name of Registrant...
