French Adventurer Who Set Out To Row Across Atlantic Missing After Sending Distress Signals Off Portugal
By CBS News
news9.com
3 days ago
The body of the French adventurer trying to row across the Atlantic has not been recovered, the Portuguese navy said Sunday, a day after his support team said he had been found dead in his boat. "The search ended at the end of the day yesterday (Saturday) without it...
A 75-year-old Frenchman attempting to row across the Atlantic "to laugh at old age" was found dead in his cabin at sea Saturday, his support team said. Savin, who said rowing across the Atlantic was a way to "laugh at old age", celebrated his 75th birthday on Friday last week on board his two-cabin boat.
The French adventurer, Jean-Jacques Savin has passed away while trying to row across the Atlantic Ocean by himself. He was 75 years old. His team issued a statement via Facebook, writing, “It is with great sadness that we have just learned of the death of our friend Jean-Jacques. The body of Jean-Jacques was found lifeless inside the cabin of his canoe l’Audacieux (The Audacious).”
