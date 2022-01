Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Reports Update Data from ARCT-154 and ARCT-165 Booster Trial, Demonstrates Robust Neutralizing Antibody Responses to SARS-CoV-2 and Several Variants

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the causative viral pathogen of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which has led to 250 million infections and more than 5.00 million deaths worldwide by the middle of October, 2021 (WHO). Although available vaccines can lower the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19, the world is still under the threat of SARS-CoV-2 due to the lack of highly effective treatments [1, 2]. Suppressing intracellular viral replication and eliminating the infected cells are the two major strategies to limit the severities of SARS-CoV-2 infections. However, little success has been achieved and novel efficient therapeutic targets are yet to be identified. Two latest papers published in Cell Death and Differentiation [3] and Nature [4] showed that coronavirus RNA repair complex NSP14/NSP10 and SARS-CoV-2-induced cellular senescence are druggable targets for SARS-CoV-2 infections. Thus, SARS-CoV-2 RNA repair complex inhibitor sofalcone and senolytics could be applied to treat COVID-19 infections.

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO