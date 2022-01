It’s the year of our lord, 2022, and as it turns out, the Boston Celtics still want Daniel Theis in the team’s frontcourt. Of course, it was the previous front office, led by longtime Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, that dealt Theis away last March in exchange for two players (Luke Kornet, Moritz Wagner) that never cracked the rotation. Wagner was gone within a month of the team acquiring him, while Kornet is playing for the Maine Celtics after a brief stint with the Milwaukee Bucks during the NBA’s COVID-19-caused absent player crisis in late December/early January.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO