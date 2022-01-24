Crown Proptech Acquisitions (CPTK) and Brivo Report 2021 Increase 2021 Revenue Guidance to $71.6M-$72.5M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, controls and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, program management and system maintenance, announced today that it preliminarily expects revenue of approximately $30.5M for its FY 2022 third quarter ended December 31, 2021. Due to customer delays on several larger LED lighting and controls projects, primarily caused by the response of customers to supply chain disruptions and COVID-19 related impacts to their businesses, Orion now anticipates FY 2022 revenue of approximately $130M, as compared to its prior expectation of at least $150M. Orion’s updated FY 2022 revenue outlook represents growth of approximately 11% over FY 2021 revenue of $116.8M. Orion will hold an investor call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its updated outlook:
Comments / 0