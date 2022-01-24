Crown Proptech Acquisitions (CPTK) and Brivo Report 2021 Increase 2021 Revenue Guidance to $71.6M-$72.5M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSLMU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 16,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “CSLMU” beginning on January 13, 2022. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, one right and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-tenth of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares, rights and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “CSLM,” “CSLMR” and “CSLMW,” respectively.

