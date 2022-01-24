ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Proptech Acquisitions (CPTK) and Brivo Report 2021 Increase 2021 Revenue Guidance to $71.6M-$72.5M

Brivo – the global leader in cloud-based access control and smart...

Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Reports Prelim Q3 Revenue, Reduces Full 2022 Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, controls and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, program management and system maintenance, announced today that it preliminarily expects revenue of approximately $30.5M for its FY 2022 third quarter ended December 31, 2021. Due to customer delays on several larger LED lighting and controls projects, primarily caused by the response of customers to supply chain disruptions and COVID-19 related impacts to their businesses, Orion now anticipates FY 2022 revenue of approximately $130M, as compared to its prior expectation of at least $150M. Orion’s updated FY 2022 revenue outlook represents growth of approximately 11% over FY 2021 revenue of $116.8M. Orion will hold an investor call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its updated outlook:
LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) Issues 2022 Revenue Guidance of $142M-$148M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) today announced initial FY2022 revenue guidance of $142 to $148 million and reaffirmed previous guidance of achieving Adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company also announced fourth quarter unaudited revenues of $27.4 million and FY2021 unaudited revenues of $92.9 million, representing year-over-year growth of 149% with continued sequential improvement in fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA.
NextPlay Technologies, Inc (NXTP) Reports Q3 Revenues of $4.2M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP), a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended November 30, 2021. Fiscal Q3...
Rover Group (ROVR) Confirms 2021 Revenue Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that it confirms its previously announced revenue guidance for fiscal 2021 of $106 - $110 million as disclosed in its third quarter earnings release issued on November 8, 2021 despite an increased cancellation rate of approximately 16% during the fourth quarter of 2021 related to COVID-19.
Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) Reports Prelim Q4 Revenue of $9.1M-$9.2M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced preliminary, unaudited revenue for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 is...
Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) Reports Prelim Q4 Revenues of $2.2M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering website accessibility compliance to businesses of all sizes, provided a customer update and its preliminary outlook for revenue, monthly recurring revenue, and net loss for the fourth quarter 2021.
Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (GDNRU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: GDNRU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The NASDAQ Global Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "GDNRU" beginning tomorrow, December 22, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants will be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "GDNR" and "GDNRW," respectively.
Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (CSLMU) Prices Upsized 16.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSLMU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 16,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “CSLMU” beginning on January 13, 2022. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, one right and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-tenth of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares, rights and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “CSLM,” “CSLMR” and “CSLMW,” respectively.
GreenTree Hospitality Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.08, revenue of $48.18M; issues full year revenue guidance

GreenTree Hospitality press release (NYSE:GHG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.08. Revenue of $48.18M (+16.3% Y/Y). Adjusted EBITDA decreased 33.5% Y/Y to $11.4M. The company expects an increase in total revenues of 25%-30% for the full year 2021 vs. estimated growth of 40.92% Y/Y, compared to 2020 and an increase in total revenues of 7%-12% for the full year 2021, compared to 2019.
