Co-locates Digital Signage Experience event with LDI and XLIVE in November at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Questex announces a new strategy to engage with the global digital signage community, providing a series of touch points throughout the year to connect buyers and sellers. As part of this new approach, the company announces that the Digital Signage Experience will move to November 2022 and will be co-located at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) with Live Design International (LDI) and XLIVE – two large Questex events focused on the entertainment design and technology industry as well as live event experiences.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO