Pharmaceuticals

Health News – COVID vaccines do not impair fertility

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study is adding to growing evidence...

www.wnky.com

FingerLakes1.com

SMART Health Card for COVID-19 vaccines

SMART Health Card, a digital vaccine card available for those vaccinated against COVID-19. The SMART Health Card is now available to nearly 200 million people in the United States. Antibody testing can determine if you’ve had COVID-19 What is the SMART Health Card for people vaccinated against COVID-19? The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: Midwives push for delay to mandatory health staff vaccines as deaths hit 11-month high

One of the UK’s most senior midwives has urged the government to “immediately” halt plans for mandatory Covid jabs for frontline health workers in England.Gill Walton, chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives, said the policy could have a significant impact on maternity services which, she added, are stretched due to staff absences currently being at their highest level since the pandemic began after the fallout of the Omicron variant. “We do not believe mandatory vaccination is the correct approach,” she said, adding leaders should instead be using “discussion, persuasion and education to increase vaccination among NHS staff,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Fertility#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health News#Covid
Wyoming News

AHA News: Statistics Report Offers Snapshot of the Nation's Brain Health – And a Guide to Protecting It

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Brain diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, are closely connected to heart health. They are affected by everyday actions and rank among the nation's leading causes of death. That's the portrait of brain health that emerges from the American Heart Association's "Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2022 Update" published Wednesday in the journal Circulation. It's the first time the annual report has dedicated a chapter to brain health. ...
PROVO, UT
WOLF

Physician General: 'COVID vaccines do not cause fertility issues'

PA - (WOLF) — Acting Health Secretary and the Physician General are strongly urging those who are pregnant or plan to become pregnant to get vaccinated against COVID-19. They said that the evidence is clear that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and do not cause fertility issues in women or men.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS DFW

Study: COVID-19 May Raise Risk Of Diabetes In Children

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new study by the CDC shows a possible link between COVID-19 and Type-1 diabetes in pediatric patients. The concern is growing among doctors as COVID-19 cases in the pediatric population rise. “What they found was there was an association of an increased risk with diabetes and those who had had COVID-19 in the prior 30 days,” says Dr. James Cutrell , infectious disease doctor at UT Southwestern Hospital. The CDC looked at insurance claims from two U.S. health plans. One database showed an increase of 166% in new diabetes among kids who had COVID-19 and the other data...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WausauPilot

Experts swat rumors about COVID-19 vaccine impact on fertility

Epidemiology experts are refuting rumors that children receiving COVID-19 vaccines could suffer harmful side effects, including fertility issues that could plague them as adults. Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, Assistant Professor at University of Texas Health, spoke out about the issue in her newsletter this week. She referred to two new, large...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Coronavirus vaccines reduce risk of long Covid, study suggests

The risk of developing long Covid appears to be significantly reduced after vaccination, new research suggests.In a study of more than 6,000 people, run by the Office for National Statistics, those who were double-jabbed with Pfizer or Moderna were 41 per cent less likely to report persistent symptoms 12 weeks after testing positive for Covid.This figure dropped to 37.7 per cent for people vaccinated with doses of AstraZeneca.Across the 6,180 people enrolled in the research, 9.5 per cent of the vaccinated group said they had experienced long Covid, compared with 14.6 per cent of a socio-demographically matched group who were...
PHARMACEUTICALS
fox26houston.com

Do COVID vaccines affect the menstrual cycle?

Some women say their menstrual cycles are longer after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Is this affecting a lot of women? Can this have an impact on fertility? Dr. Jesus Samaniego is the chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. He explains what's happening and if there's any reason to be concerned.
HOUSTON, TX
thechronicle-news.com

COVID Vaccine Won't Affect Fertility, But Getting COVID Might

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- One less excuse to avoid that COVID vaccine: The shots don't affect fertility in either men or women, new research shows, but coronavirus infection could cause short-term fertility problems in men. "Many reproductive-aged individuals have cited concerns about fertility as a reason for...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
thehendersonnews.com

More Proof That COVID Vaccines Won't Harm Fertility

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccines don't affect the outcomes of in-vitro fertilization (IVF), according to a new study. It's more evidence that the shots won't harm fertility, researchers said. The results "will give people comfort to know that the COVID-19 vaccine does not affect their reproductive...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES

Community Policy