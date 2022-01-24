Health News – COVID vaccines do not impair fertility

The risk of developing long Covid appears to be significantly reduced after vaccination, new research suggests.In a study of more than 6,000 people, run by the Office for National Statistics, those who were double-jabbed with Pfizer or Moderna were 41 per cent less likely to report persistent symptoms 12 weeks after testing positive for Covid.This figure dropped to 37.7 per cent for people vaccinated with doses of AstraZeneca.Across the 6,180 people enrolled in the research, 9.5 per cent of the vaccinated group said they had experienced long Covid, compared with 14.6 per cent of a socio-demographically matched group who were...
