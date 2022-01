People who missed out on Stormont’s high street vouchers through no fault of their own are to get the money through a direct payment to their bank.Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has outlined the plan to compensate those who were unable to avail of the £100 spend local card.All householders across Northern Ireland were eligible for a pre-paid card to spend in local shops under one of Stormont’s flagship post-Covid economic stimulus policies.More than 1.4 million pre-paid spend local cards were sent out, resulting in a £136 million spend in the economy.Despite the deadline to use the cards being extended a...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO