Are Wendy Williams’ Fans Ever Going To See Her On TV Again?

According to the latest reports, the chances of Wendy Williams coming back to TV is slim. Sadly, Wendy’s health issues are worsening and sources close to Wendy are saying she has completely lost her spark but that’s not all.

(Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Ever since Wendy stepped back from her show to deal with her health issues and drug addiction some staff have begun to disclose some of Wendy’s dark secrets. Kelvin had been allegedly leading a double life with his mistress, Arena for a decade before Wendy filed for a divorce.