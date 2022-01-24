Man on the run after machete attack inside Florida convenience store

Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a man with a machete in Miami-Dade during an attack on Saturday.

According to police, at approximately 8:37 a.m., an altercation took place inside a convenience store near the intersection of Northwest 80th Street and 30th Avenue.

During the altercation, the subject hit the victim with a machete.

The victim walked to a nearby gas station and called police.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a cut on the top of the head that required six staples.

The victim, identified only as Donald, says he was attacked from behind, telling Local 10 News "I didn’t see the guy. He comes from behind me and put the machete here on my head, and I go on the ground.”

Donald claims the suspect robbed him, telling Local 10 News "he put the machete here in my body and took my $350."

The suspect fled following the attack. Police describe him as a Black man with a thin build and beard.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.