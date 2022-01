(Duluth, MN) -- Changes are coming for outdoor enthusiasts who plan to visit the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The U-S Forest Service announced a reduction in the number of people who will be allowed into the B-W-C-A on a daily basis this year. Officials say the daily permits will drop from around 285 per day to 248. That will mean about 23-thousand fewer visitors over the course of the year. The Forest Service says the change comes after complaints about crowding and increased damage to natural resources.

DULUTH, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO