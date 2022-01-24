Lakers down US U-18s in exhibition

SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State hockey team earned a 5-1 win in an exhibition game against the U.S. Under-18 National Team Development Program on Friday at Taffy Abel Arena.

Sophomore forward Harrison Roy and junior forward Logan Jenuwine each scored two goals for the Lakers. Senior forward Miroslav Mucha also added a goal while junior goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 41 saves in the victory.

Team USA's Cole Spicer scored the game's first goal when he netted a power play goal at 14:01 of the first period to give his team a 1-0 lead. Spicer, a North Dakota commit, was set up by Jimmy Snuggerud, who is committed to play at the University of Minnesota, and Seamus Casey, who is committed to Michigan.

At 16:17 of the first period, the Lakers tied the game at one when sophomore forward Harrison Roy scored a power play goal. Roy's goal came following offensive zone pressure with the team on the man advantage. Senior forward Jack Jeffers sent a shot on goal that was stopped by USA goaltender Dylan Silverstein but Jeffers grabbed his own rebound to keep the play alive. Jeffers then connected a pass to junior forward Louis Boudon, who was positioned along the goal line. Boudon dished a pass to Roy who was beside the faceoff dot, and Roy dropped to one knee as he got off the shot that beat Silverstein for a 1-1 score.

In the final minute of the first period, the Lakers would take the lead when junior forward Logan Jenuwine scored. After junior defenseman Jake Willets made a play along the boards to force a turnover, Boudon made a between-the-legs pass to Jenuwine. Jenuwine then made a beautiful move to cut in on the Team USA defender as he drove to the net to put the Lakers up 2-1 at 19:29 of the period.

The Lakers extended their lead to 3-1 at 6:18 of the third period when Roy scored his second power play goal of the night. Following the third goal, Michael Chambre replaced Silverstein in net for Team USA.

Later in the second period, Jenuwine added his second goal of the game at 13:22. Mucha capped off the game's scoring at 17:43 of the third period when he netted an empty net goal.

Eisele, who played a strong game for the Lakers, finished the game with 41 saves. Silverstein and Chambre combined for 15 saves against the Lakers.

The Lakers resume action this upcoming weekend, visiting Marquette to take on the Northern Michigan Wildcats in a pair of CCHA games at the Berry Events Center. The series is set to open at 6:37 p.m. Friday, and will wrap up with a game at 6:37 p.m. Saturday.