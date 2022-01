Under normal circumstances, a contract to upgrade D.C.’s 75,000 streetlights to highly efficient LEDs may not get much attention. But a $309 million proposal Mayor Muriel Bowser has presented to the D.C. Council to do just that is drawing some new questions and scrutiny (a spotlight, maybe?), largely because of the novel approach to getting the work done — and how it will be paid for.

