ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Onyx Collective Presents Summer of Soul, A Necessary Story

By Koku Tona
blackfilm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnyx Collective Presents Summer of Soul, A Necessary Story with ‘Summer of Soul’ director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Onyx Collective’s President Tara Duncan. Listen to this important, intimate conversation about Black erasure and getting history right. The conversation was moderated by The Atlantic’s Hannah Giorgis, with the group reflecting on the...

www.blackfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
Houston Chronicle

Community Artists’ Collective presents- “Wisdom and Hope,”

The Community Artists' Collective latest exhibition explores the creative offerings of three Houston artists that explores what Community Artists’ Collective Executive Director Michele Barns calls “elder wisdom.”. “From concept through conversations, the Wisdom and Hope exhibition is intended to convey that as we live we learn to be...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Eminem
Person
Questlove
Person
Dana Walden
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Jimmy Fallon
blackfilm.com

5th Annual MACRO Lodge at Sundance Film Festival

THE 5TH Annual MACRO Lodge at Sundance Film Festival has been 100% virtual this year with an amazing group of panelists and talks to kick off an exciting weekend. Three days of virtual programming from January 21st – January 23rd, have been offered championing diversity, inclusion, and people of color.
MOVIES
Oroville Mercury-Register

Melancholy ever present in poem collection | The Biblio File

Troy Jollimore teaches philosophy at Chico State and, in his new book of poems, celebrates a world that contains movies. And yet, even in the theater, “in the very temple of Delight,” as he quotes Keats saying, “Veil’d Melancholy has her sovran shrine.”. Listen: “A friend...
CHICO, CA
blackfilm.com

Sundance 2022 Review: ‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’

It was 1998 when Clarence “Coodie” Simmons, a Chicago stand-up comedian and local hip-hop show host, heard a few unfinished tracks at the home studio of 21-year-old producer-rapper Kanye. He was impressed. Coodie knew he was listening to future Grammy-winning material. He‘d seen this kid Kanye around. Everyone in the Chicago hip-hop scene seemed to be talking about him. He was confident, cocky, and definitely talented. After hearing those tracks, Coodie decided to make Kanye the subject of a documentary. This kid was definitely going places and Coodie was interested in seeing where. 24 years of filming later, Part 1 of that documentary, “Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” premiered at Sundance 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Walt Disney Television#Creative Executive#Onyx Collective Presents#Onyx Collective#Buzzfeed#The New York Times#New Yorker#The Roots
ricentral.com

Summer of Soul soundtrack finally released

It was a film that sort of came out of nowhere and went to be one of the big hits of 2021 and going so far as to land on many critics’ Best-of 2021 lists. That’s pretty impressive for a concert film which was exactly what was served up in the documentary film “Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised).” The year was 1969 and while Woodstock sucked all of the air out of the room as far as outdoor festivals were concerned, another music festival event went about its business not that far away in Harlem over multiple weekends during the course of that same summer. The film, which won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival, presented never-before-scene footage. Finally, we now have a curated soundtrack to that film available. Like the film itself, the audio had never been released. The newly available soundtrack to the film receives the Ear Bliss look-see this week along with a recently released reissue of early-to-mid 1970s recordings featuring the legendary country artist Buck Owens with his female protégé Susan Raye. Together Again features both duets with Owens and solo tracks by Raye who while she did have success on the country charts, never scaled the heights hoped for by her mentor. Let’s take a look.
MOVIES
blackfilm.com

Sundance 2022 Review: ‘Summering’

As a child, growing up can be the most painstakingly juxtaposed experience of your life. The innate need to bask in all your childlike ignorance and shenanigans, while also fighting the urge to jump past all the awkward, ugly and uncomfortable moments of walking into adolescence. James Pondsolt, took a stab at this experience with, Summering, a Kids Feature submission at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Directors Guild of America 2022 Nominees: ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and More

Waystar Royco has prevailed! The Directors Guild of America announced the nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Television, Commercials, and Documentary for 2021, with HBO’s “Succession” sweeping the Television Dramatic Series category. Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” HBO Max’s “Hacks,” and “The White Lotus” all received nods for TV Comedy Series. Barry Jenkins’ critically acclaimed Amazon Prime Video limited series “The Underground Railroad” is in competition with “Mare of Easttown” and Hulu’s twice-nominated “Dopesick” for the Movies for Television and Limited Series category.  Last year, “Homeland” and “The Flight Attendant” won for Drama Series and Comedy Series, respectively, and “The Queen’s Gambit” secured the...
MOVIES
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
Deadline

David Letterman To Celebrate ‘Late Night’ Anniversary With Seth Meyers

David Letterman will celebrate the 40th anniversary of NBC‘s Late Night with Seth Meyers on Feb. 1. Late Night With David Letterman premiered on the same date in 1982. The pair will be joined by musical guest Adam Duritz of Counting Crows. Meyers announced the celebration via social media on Tuesday. Next Tuesday, February 1, marks the 40th anniversary of Late Night’s debut on @NBC. To celebrate, #LNSM will welcome a very special guest. pic.twitter.com/8WUMHkHGRJ — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 25, 2022 The first iteration of the Late Night franchise ran for 11 seasons until he moved to CBS in 1993 after Jay Leno took over The Tonight Show after Johnny Carson’s retirement—a gig Letterman was expected to get. Comedian Conan O’Brien took over Late Night after Letterman’s departure where he stayed until 2009 when Jimmy Fallon took over hosting duties. Meyers came aboard in 2014 after Fallon moved to The Tonight Show. From Universal Television and Broadway Video, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.
CELEBRITIES
wordonfire.org

“The Hand of God”: A Soulful, Challenging Coming-of-Age Story

The Hand of God is a characteristically beautiful and strange new film from the Italian director Paolo Sorrentino, a self-professed “non-believer,” who has nonetheless created some of the most theologically significant art in recent memory. Like Sorrentino’s 2013 masterpiece The Great Beauty, The Hand of God depicts a sometimes decadent but always enchanted Italy, this time focusing on Sorrentino’s hometown of Naples in the 1980s. The film is his most autobiographical, offering a fictional account of a family tragedy and his own coming-of-age as a sports fan and filmmaker. Starring the magnificent young Filippo Scotti as Fabietto (a thinly veiled version of a young Sorrentino) and Toni Servillo, familiar as the star of The Great Beauty, The Hand of God is a breath of fresh air in a film market mostly dominated by big visual effects but very little mystery. This film is heartbreaking, inspiring, revolting, and ravishing all at once.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy