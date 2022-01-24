Onyx Collective Presents Summer of Soul, A Necessary Story

The Hand of God is a characteristically beautiful and strange new film from the Italian director Paolo Sorrentino, a self-professed “non-believer,” who has nonetheless created some of the most theologically significant art in recent memory. Like Sorrentino’s 2013 masterpiece The Great Beauty, The Hand of God depicts a sometimes decadent but always enchanted Italy, this time focusing on Sorrentino’s hometown of Naples in the 1980s. The film is his most autobiographical, offering a fictional account of a family tragedy and his own coming-of-age as a sports fan and filmmaker. Starring the magnificent young Filippo Scotti as Fabietto (a thinly veiled version of a young Sorrentino) and Toni Servillo, familiar as the star of The Great Beauty, The Hand of God is a breath of fresh air in a film market mostly dominated by big visual effects but very little mystery. This film is heartbreaking, inspiring, revolting, and ravishing all at once.
