Growing up in the Salt Lake City area, I took the Sundance Film Festival for granted. It was just something that happened annually. Every year I'd see a handful of films and visit Park City's Main Street to take in the sights and sounds that came with the riotous 1990s when the parties and hoopla surrounding the festival threatened to steal all of the attention away from the films. I'm terrible at parties, I did get to see some remarkable concerts during that era. One of those shows eventually led to my "Almost Famous" moment when Black Rebel Motorcycle Club asked me, a lowly music journalist for Angela H. Brown at the legendary SLUG Magazine, to go on the road with them.

