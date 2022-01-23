new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Jan 18–21

Adult Swim’s Two-Time Emmy® Award Winning Series. OOH WEE! Own All the Antics on Blu-ray™ & DVD March 29, 2022. From creators Justin Roiland (“Solar Opposites”) and Dan Harmon (“Community”), go on an intergalactic adventure across the multi-verse with the epic release of the Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5 boxed set on Blu-ray™ and DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on March 29, 2022. Get Schwifty while you binge on one of cables #1 watched comedies – and follow the misadventures of America’s favorite crazy scientist and his grandchildren with this outrageous boxed set which includes all 51 episodes from the first five seasons of the award-winning series, along with copious special features, including audio commentary, deleted scenes, “Inside the Episode” segments, numerous featurettes, past animatic sketches, and more. For a limited time, fans who purchase the set will receive an exclusive poster from the series. Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5 is priced to own at $89.99 SRP for the Blu-ray ($99.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only) and $79.99 SRP for the DVD ($89.99 in Canada). Rick and Morty is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO