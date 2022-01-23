ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Jan 18–21

By goodreads
Flick Filosopher
 4 days ago

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here). The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here....

www.flickfilosopher.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Where to Pre-Order ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Blu-ray & DVD

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The Beatles: Get Back is headed to Blu-ray and DVD. Peter Jackson’s epic documentary series, featuring...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Movie and DVD Deals for Jan 13

Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Movie and DVD Deals for Jan 13. Movie theaters may be opening again, but not everyone’s ready to go back. And if the kids are stuck at home, purchases, rather than rentals, start to look better and better for the inevitable repeat viewings. But with so many, it’s hard to know where to begin or what to afford. In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better selections and deals Amazon.com has running as of publication time. Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand. These are the deals for Jan 13.
MOVIES
readjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (January 18th 2022)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for January 18th 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: Last Night in Soho, The Addams Family 2, A Hard Day’s Night, Liar Liar, The Dry and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Vod#Blu#Rss#The Weekly Digest#Weekend Watchlist#French#Queenpins#Paramount#Vod Disney
wearemoviegeeks.com

WAMG Giveaway: Win the DVD of the Supernatural Thriller AN UNQUIET GRAVE – Available on VOD, Digital HD and DVD on January 18th

“Disquieting, often claustrophobic, and always mesmerizing.” – Diabolique. RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to the horror film, AN UNQUIET GRAVE from Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. RLJE Films will release AN UNQUIET GRAVE on VOD, Digital HD and DVD on January 18, 2022. The DVD will be available for an SRP of $27.97. Here’s the spooky trailer:
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Wubba-lubba-dub-dub! Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5 Boxed Set Is Coming To Blu-ray & DVD March 29th

Adult Swim’s Two-Time Emmy® Award Winning Series. OOH WEE! Own All the Antics on Blu-ray™ & DVD March 29, 2022. From creators Justin Roiland (“Solar Opposites”) and Dan Harmon (“Community”), go on an intergalactic adventure across the multi-verse with the epic release of the Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5 boxed set on Blu-ray™ and DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on March 29, 2022. Get Schwifty while you binge on one of cables #1 watched comedies – and follow the misadventures of America’s favorite crazy scientist and his grandchildren with this outrageous boxed set which includes all 51 episodes from the first five seasons of the award-winning series, along with copious special features, including audio commentary, deleted scenes, “Inside the Episode” segments, numerous featurettes, past animatic sketches, and more. For a limited time, fans who purchase the set will receive an exclusive poster from the series. Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5 is priced to own at $89.99 SRP for the Blu-ray ($99.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only) and $79.99 SRP for the DVD ($89.99 in Canada). Rick and Morty is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.
TV & VIDEOS
KTVB

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘8’ Delayed Amid Ongoing Pandemic, New Release Dates Set

The release of Mission: Impossible 7 has proven to be, well, impossible. It's been pushed yet again due to the ongoing pandemic. Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media announced Friday that "after thoughtful consideration [they] have decided to postpone the release for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic." Furthermore, the distributor and production company announced the new release dates will be July 14, 2023 and June 28, 2024, respectively.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘The Outfit’: Focus Features Pushes Back Release Date For Mark Rylance Thriller By Three Weeks

Focus Features has pushed back the release date for its crime thriller The Outfit—starring Academy Award winner Mark Rylance (Dunkirk,Bridge of Spies)—by three weeks, from February 25 to March 18. The news comes following the announcement that Focus, Universal International and Carnival Films are pushing the release date for Downton Abbey: A New Era from March 18 to May 20 in the U.S. and April 29 in the UK. The Outfit was initially set to open against Lionsgate’s horror-thriller The Devil’s Light, MGM and United Artists Releasing’s musical adaptation of Cyrano, Good Deed Entertainment’s Moon Manor, Open Road Films’ Foo Fighters horror-comedy...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’: TV Review

The recent run of small-screen mystery spoofs is, itself, slightly mysterious given that few genres have a more precarious bar to measure success. Comedy is, of course, subjective and precarious all on its own, but when it comes to long-form mystery, a bad solution or resolution is an uncomfortably easy way to undo even the most adored of build-ups. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building was a treat because of how successful it was with both genre elements, delivering laughs and, ultimately, a whodunit that kept viewers guessing. Apple TV+’s upcoming The Afterparty doesn’t succeed quite as well with its unfolding puzzle,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

DGA Awards TV Noms: Five ‘Succession’ Episodes Vie For Dramatic Series; ‘Ted Lasso’ Leads Comedies

It’ll be a case of Succession-on-Succession violence at the 74th annual DGA Awards. The Directors Guild revealed its TV nominations Wednesday, and all five nominees for Dramatic Series are episodes of HBO’s juggernaut starring Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox. On the Comedy Series side, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is a triple nominee alongside HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s The White Lotus. Today’s nominations for the DGA Awards, which will be handed out March 12, also cover documentaries and commercials. See the full list below. The guild’s film nominations will be revealed Thursday. The Movies for Television and Limited Series categories is chock-full of big names: Barry...
TV SERIES
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch-Starring ‘Sherlock’ Sells Wide for BBC Studios – Global Bulletin

SALES BBC Studios has scored a raft of sales on all seasons of smash hit series “Sherlock,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson. Amazon Prime Video will take non-exclusive SVOD global rights to all four series of the series and the special, “The Abominable Bride,” excluding the U.S., Australia, and greater China. In China, the series will be available exclusively on Tencent Video, while Japanese broadcaster Mystery Channel has acquired the exclusive pay TV license for its AXN Mystery channel. In Russia, the series will have co-exclusive SVOD home on Yandex’s Kinopoisk. Cosmote has secured...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Release Date Shifts To Early Summer

Downton Abbey: A New Era is a movie that could truly bring older adults back to cinemas, and Focus Features, Universal International and Carnival Films are going to put the title in the best place possible in hopes that Covid eases. The companies have moved the sequel from its original March 18 release date to May 20 in the U.S. and April 29 in the UK. The first Downton Abbey scored the best opening at the domestic box office in Focus Features history with $31M. In the U.S, Downton Abbey 2 moves to a weekend where the only other major studio wide release is Warner Bros’...
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Coming to 4K, Blu-ray and DVD in March

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment are gearing up to bring The Matrix Resurrections to digital and disc in a staggered release starting later this month. The Matrix Resurrections Digital HD and Digital 4K release date will arrive first on January 25th, which is tomorrow. You’ll have to wait a bit longer...
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

‘The King’s Man’ 4K, Blu-ray, DVD Release Date and Collection Set

Matthew Vaughn’s origin story The King’s Man has been given a February 22nd release date for 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos audio, Blu-ray, and DVD. The Digital version will naturally drop a little earlier on February 18th. Arriving the same day is The Kingsman Collection; all three...
MOVIES
Flick Filosopher

loaded question: what movie that you love would you change the ending of, and how?

Have you heard? Fight Club recently turned up on Chinese streaming service Tencent Video with a different ending. As The Guardian explains (via film critic Courtney Howard):. The Narrator still kills off Durden, but the exploding building scene is replaced with a black screen and a coda: “The police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding”.
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

There's Me And Then There's God: James Cameron's The Abyss 4K Blu-Ray Release Tentatively Scheduled for August

The moment that sci-fi fans have been waiting for might finally be coming in August. For years, we've been clamoring for a 4K of blu-ray release of James Cameron's The Abyss. While it was announced that he was working on bringing it to the format it seemed to go absolutely silent. Now after years of being patient, there's a strong rumor that looks like the film will finally be coming home in August. There has been no official word or announcement from Cameron at this time but it looks like something is finally happening with it.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Team Talks Season Four Music, Teases ‘Huge Songs, New Sounds’

Thanks to big syncs by the Weeknd, Motley Crue and yacht rock icon Christopher Cross, season four of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” raised the bar in more ways than just its viewership, which propelled the show to No. 1 on Netflix’s English series chart for the two weeks following its New Years Eve release. Extending the storylines introduced in the beloved 1980s film series “The Karate Kid” and featuring many of its original stars, the series continued to find effective musical tie-ins to drive the narratives around 50-somethings Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) as they pursue yet another All...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy