new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Jan 20–21

By goodreads
Flick Filosopher
 4 days ago

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the...

www.flickfilosopher.com

BBC

The Electric: Oldest working cinema in the UK reopens

"There's nothing like listening to an audience enjoying a film - when the bikes take off in ET, when Tootsie reveals herself as a man - the audience would explode. Listening to kids giggling uncontrollably at Home Alone. "You can't get that with streaming. You can't." Film fan Kevin Markwick...
MOVIES
Time Out Global

London has a new favourite cinema

London has voted and it has a new favourite place to watch movies: The Ritzy in Brixton has been voted the city’s pick of cinemas in a new poll. Like a popcorn-bearing comet, The Ritzy has raced up Time Out’s reader-voted ranking of the city’s best cinemas, taking top spot from Whitechapel’s Genesis (still a magical venue, natch), and enshrining the Brixton venue’s place in the hearts of locals.
MOVIES
Deadline

Berlin Film Festival Unveils 2022 Juries: Connie Nielsen & More Join M. Night Shyamalan For International Competition

The 72nd Berlin International Film Festival has confirmed its various juries, including who will be joining M. Night Shyamalan to award the International Competition prizes. Alongside International Jury president Shyamalan will be Karim Aïnouz (Brazil / Algeria), Anne Zohra Berrached (Germany), Saïd Ben Saïd (France / Tunisia), Tsitsi Dangarembga (Zimbabwe), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Japan), and Connie Nielsen (Denmark / USA). In the competitive Encounters program, a three-member jury will choose the winners for Best Film, Best Director and a Special Jury Award: Director of Content Chiara Marañón (Spain), artist and filmmaker Ben Rivers (United Kingdom) as well as producer, screenwriter and director Silvan...
MOVIES
First Showing

New Trailer for the UK Re-Release of François Truffaut's 'Jules et Jim'

"As fresh, playful, and enigmatic as ever." BFI has released a brand new trailer for the 60th anniversary re-release of François Truffaut's iconic classic Jules et Jim. The film originally opened in France on January 23rd, 1962 - exactly 60 years ago this week. It's getting a full theatrical re-release in the UK in February. No US plan has been set yet. François Truffaut's hugely popular New Wave classic sees Jeanne Moreau at her most ebullient as Catherine, a Parisian beauty caught up in a complex ménage à trois with the two friends of the title – one Austrian, the other French – just before the First World War. "A romantic rollercoaster of a movie, it’s fast, funny, stylish and affecting all at once." From BFI: "This re-release of Jules et Jim is part of a major Truffaut retrospective which also includes a re-release of The 400 Blows, a two-month season at BFI Southbank, a collection of films on BFI Player, partner seasons at cinemas:" Edinburgh Filmhouse, Glasgow Film Theatre and Ciné Lumière – and BFI Blu-ray releases later in spring 2022. So it's the year of Truffaut! At least in the UK. Give this fun trailer a look for a fresh new take on this classic French romance.
MOVIES
NME

Foo Fighters’ horror film ‘STUDIO 666’ is coming to UK cinemas next month

Foo Fighters‘ new feature-length film STUDIO 666 is coming to cinemas in the UK and Ireland next month. Directed by BJ McDonnell, the upcoming “horror-comedy” movie will follow Dave Grohl and co. as they move into a mansion in Encino, California that is “steeped in grisly rock and roll history” to record a new album.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Happy Valley’ Producer Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions Doubles Staff With Five Hires

Quay Street Productions, the U.K. production house launched last year by producer and 11-time BAFTA winner Nicola Shindler has doubled its staff with five new hires across production, development and business affairs, ahead of its first batch of productions. The ITV Studios-backed indie company has enlisted Richard Fee, known for his work on Amazon mini-series Anansi Boys, as an executive producer, along with Davina Earl (BBC’s Come Home) as head of development, Athena Stavrakis (James Graham’s upcoming BBC One drama Sherwood) as script executive, Kate Boyle as head of business affairs and Chris Leach as head of production (ITV’s Vera and Bancroft). Most of the new staff members are...
BUSINESS
Deadline

International Disruptors: Simon Heath, CEO Of ‘Line Of Duty’ Producer World Productions, Talks Landing Hits, THAT Ending And The Future Of British Broadcasting

Welcome to Deadline’s International Disruptors, a feature where we shine a spotlight on key executives and companies outside of the U.S. shaking up the offshore marketplace. This week, we present Simon Heath, World Productions CEO and exec producer of Line of Duty, the biggest UK TV drama of the decade. Line of Duty, Vigil and The Pembrokeshire Murders. The three most-watched dramas in the UK last year were all united by one common denominator: World Productions. By World’s own standards, the ITV Studios-backed drama powerhouse had a phenomenal year during what was a difficult 12 months for the industry, with Covid never far...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Fremantle & HBO Max Nordic Back The Writers Lab Europe Debut Edition; New Mentors Added

EXCLUSIVE: Fremantle and HBO Max Nordic are getting behind the inaugural European edition of The Writers Lab (TWL), the program devoted exclusively to script development for women and non-binary writers over the age of 40. Founded and produced by Elizabeth Kaiden and Nitza Wilon, the lab expanded from the U.S. into the UK in 2021, and its first European version is now open for submissions (until February 7) ahead of a six-month virtual program that will commence in April. Julia Berg and Ruth Spencer’s Untamed Stories are partners on the UK and European editions. Production and distribution powerhouse Fremantle will sponsor several...
TV SERIES
Variety

Koji Fukada, Théo Court Topline Rotterdam’s CineMart Co-Production Market

New feature films from Japanese auteur Koji Fukada, Spanish-Chilean filmmaker Théo Court, and rising Georgian director Elene Naveriani are among the 28 projects selected for this year’s CineMart co-production market, which takes place online Jan. 30-Feb. 2, alongside the Rotterdam Film Festival. One of Europe’s leading confabs for new and established filmmakers, CineMart will host a virtual 2022 edition after a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands in December forced organizers to scrap plans for a physical event. The Rotterdam Film Festival, which was planning to hold screenings in Dutch cinemas, also announced it was going virtual after concerns...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Stands by Arabic Film ‘Perfect Strangers’ Amid Sexuality Controversy (EXCLUSIVE)

The Arabic adaptation of hit Italian movie “Perfect Strangers,” which is Netflix’s first Arab original film, is sparking controversy in Egypt and across West Asia due to a gay character and taboo-breaking storylines, prompting the U.S. streaming giant to respond. Since its release, the Beirut-set “Perfect Strangers” redo has been among the top trending topics on social media in West Asia, a region also referred to as the Middle East. Reactions have been especially strong in Egypt where the pic has sparked a chorus of outrage for allegedly promoting homosexuality and immorality, leading to formal complaints being lodged to the country’s...
MOVIES
Variety

U.K. Media Regulator Investigating BBC Coverage of Oxford Street Antisemitism Incident

UPDATE: Ofcom has confirmed it is launching an investigation into the BBC’s reporting under its accuracy rules. A spokesperson for Ofcom said: “We have reviewed the BBC’s final response to complaints about this news programme. We consider it raises issues under our due accuracy rules and have launched an investigation.” The BBC has apologized over its coverage of an antisemitic hate incident in central London following an internal investigation. The BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) investigated both a BBC website article and a broadcast report that critics said “victim-blamed” a bus full of Jewish students who were abused on London’s Oxford Street shopping...
SOCIETY
KTVB

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘8’ Delayed Amid Ongoing Pandemic, New Release Dates Set

The release of Mission: Impossible 7 has proven to be, well, impossible. It's been pushed yet again due to the ongoing pandemic. Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media announced Friday that "after thoughtful consideration [they] have decided to postpone the release for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic." Furthermore, the distributor and production company announced the new release dates will be July 14, 2023 and June 28, 2024, respectively.
MOVIES
vg247.com

Mortal Kombat film sequel greenlit by New Line Cinema

New Line Cinema has moved forward with a sequel to the 2021 Mortal Kombat film. According to Deadline, the martial arts fantasy action film's script will be written by Jeremy Slater. Slater's writing credits include the series Moon Knight, the film Uprising, and Stephen King’s The Tommyknockers. He also developed...
MOVIES
Variety

Venice Silver Lion Winner Théo Court on CineMart-Bound ‘Tres Noches Negras’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish-Chilean filmmaker Théo Court is prepping the follow-up to his Venice prize-winner “White on White,” which won the Silver Lion for best director in the festival’s Horizons strand in 2019, and was Chile’s submission in the best international feature film Oscar race this year. Court spoke exclusively to Variety about “Tres Noches Negras,” which he’ll be presenting during the Rotterdam Film Festival’s CineMart co-production market this week. Set in the Chilean countryside, the film tells the story of a peasant who asks the devil to grant him a wish beneath a full moon. A young Haitian man soon appears dead on the...
MOVIES
Flick Filosopher

loaded question: what movie that you love would you change the ending of, and how?

Have you heard? Fight Club recently turned up on Chinese streaming service Tencent Video with a different ending. As The Guardian explains (via film critic Courtney Howard):. The Narrator still kills off Durden, but the exploding building scene is replaced with a black screen and a coda: “The police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding”.
MOVIES
WFMZ-TV Online

ArtsQuest announces new "Black Film: Then and Now" cinema series

BETHLEHEM, Pa. | ArtsQuest’s Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas announced it will present a new screening series, Black Film: Then and Now, on Sat., Feb. 19. In addition, The LGBTQ+ Film Series will return on Wed., Feb. 9. Tickets are free to all screenings in both series and can be reserved online.
BETHLEHEM, PA
The Hollywood Reporter

Canadian Movie Theaters Set to Reopen Amid Omicron Outbreak

Canadian movie theaters are set for a staggered reopening amid the omicron outbreak, but cinema chain operators in Ontario face continuing restrictions on food and beverage sales as Hollywood flicks return to the big screen. The latest cinema closures in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario followed local health advisors tightening restrictions for COVID-19 hot spots, which includes Toronto and Montreal, where the number of virus cases surged amid the omicron outbreak. Cineplex, Canada’s largest cinema operator, welcomed Ontario theaters being able to reopen on Jan. 31 with capacity restrictions, while questioning why patrons as yet will not be able to purchase...
MOVIES
Variety

China Censors ‘Fight Club’ With New Ending, but Some Execs View It as Bizarre ‘Win-Win’

David Fincher’s classic “Fight Club” has been given a different ending in China, where it’s now available on Tencent Video. The story of exactly how the new version came about is unsurprisingly murky, but it does provide something of a win-win situation for all parties. In the 1999 original, Edward Norton’s narrator character kills off his alter ego Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) before watching buildings burst into flames in apparent confirmation that his plan to destroy modern civilization is being executed. The version now playing on China’s largest video streamer, which is home to the country’s biggest selection of imported films, stops...
TV & VIDEOS

