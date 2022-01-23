new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Jan 17–21

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here). The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here....

Billboard

Where to Pre-Order ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Blu-ray & DVD

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The Beatles: Get Back is headed to Blu-ray and DVD. Peter Jackson’s epic documentary series, featuring...
wearemoviegeeks.com

WAMG Giveaway: Win the DVD of the Supernatural Thriller AN UNQUIET GRAVE – Available on VOD, Digital HD and DVD on January 18th

“Disquieting, often claustrophobic, and always mesmerizing.” – Diabolique. RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to the horror film, AN UNQUIET GRAVE from Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. RLJE Films will release AN UNQUIET GRAVE on VOD, Digital HD and DVD on January 18, 2022. The DVD will be available for an SRP of $27.97. Here’s the spooky trailer:
horrornews.net

How To Advertise Your Brand On DVD New Release Movies

The premiere horror marketing company, Marketing Macabre has partnered with film distributor, Bayview Entertainment LLC for a unique advertising opportunity. Marketing Macabre is accepting requests from “horror” brands who would like to run a video spot in front of a Bayview Entertainment new release feature horror film. This will allow you to get your product or company directly in front of your audience, the most dedicated consumer, the horror fan. Bayview Entertainment DVDs are sold through Amazon, Walmart, Barnes&Noble, Oldies.com, and tons more.
FanSided

Belfast DVD release date set for March 2022

Outlander fans everywhere will want to see Caitriona Balfe in Belfast. There isn’t long until you can own the Belfast DVD and Blu-ray. There’s no doubt that we’re excited for this upcoming DVD release. Caitriona Balfe has just been nominated for a SAG award for the movie, so we’re definitely excited to see the movie and add it to our collections.
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
WUSA

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘8’ Delayed Amid Ongoing Pandemic, New Release Dates Set

The release of Mission: Impossible 7 has proven to be, well, impossible. It's been pushed yet again due to the ongoing pandemic. Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media announced Friday that "after thoughtful consideration [they] have decided to postpone the release for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic." Furthermore, the distributor and production company announced the new release dates will be July 14, 2023 and June 28, 2024, respectively.
First Showing

New Trailer for the UK Re-Release of François Truffaut's 'Jules et Jim'

"As fresh, playful, and enigmatic as ever." BFI has released a brand new trailer for the 60th anniversary re-release of François Truffaut's iconic classic Jules et Jim. The film originally opened in France on January 23rd, 1962 - exactly 60 years ago this week. It's getting a full theatrical re-release in the UK in February. No US plan has been set yet. François Truffaut's hugely popular New Wave classic sees Jeanne Moreau at her most ebullient as Catherine, a Parisian beauty caught up in a complex ménage à trois with the two friends of the title – one Austrian, the other French – just before the First World War. "A romantic rollercoaster of a movie, it’s fast, funny, stylish and affecting all at once." From BFI: "This re-release of Jules et Jim is part of a major Truffaut retrospective which also includes a re-release of The 400 Blows, a two-month season at BFI Southbank, a collection of films on BFI Player, partner seasons at cinemas:" Edinburgh Filmhouse, Glasgow Film Theatre and Ciné Lumière – and BFI Blu-ray releases later in spring 2022. So it's the year of Truffaut! At least in the UK. Give this fun trailer a look for a fresh new take on this classic French romance.
Flick Filosopher

loaded question: what movie that you love would you change the ending of, and how?

Have you heard? Fight Club recently turned up on Chinese streaming service Tencent Video with a different ending. As The Guardian explains (via film critic Courtney Howard):. The Narrator still kills off Durden, but the exploding building scene is replaced with a black screen and a coda: “The police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding”.
readjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (January 25th 2022)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for January 25th 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: The Piano, Mallrats (Standard Special Edition), Clockstoppers, Creature and more. Not much out today. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Collider

'The Matrix Resurrections' Is Heading to 4K, Blu-ray, and Digital Release

Your chance to add The Matrix Resurrections to your home entertainment collection is almost here. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced that the fourth installment of the groundbreaking The Matrix franchise will be available for premium digital ownership on January 25th, with a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release to follow on March 8th. The film’s digital ownership will run you $29.99, while a 48-hour rental option at $24.99 on select platforms.
Deadline

‘The Farewell’ Director Lulu Wang & Dani Melia Launch Local Time Production Company With First-Look TV Deal At Amazon

Lulu Wang, director of Awkwafina comedy drama The Farewell, and producer Dani Melia have launched their own production company and struck a first-look TV deal with Amazon. The pair have established Local Time and will work with Amazon Studios to exec produce television projects. It will focus on championing emerging storytellers. It comes as Wang is directing and exec producing Expats, a series based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel, The Expatriates, for the streamer. The series stars Nicole Kidman and Brian Tee and is set in Hong Kong. The pair are developing Son of Good Fortune, an adaptation of Lysley Tenorio’s novel, for Amazon...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’: TV Review

The recent run of small-screen mystery spoofs is, itself, slightly mysterious given that few genres have a more precarious bar to measure success. Comedy is, of course, subjective and precarious all on its own, but when it comes to long-form mystery, a bad solution or resolution is an uncomfortably easy way to undo even the most adored of build-ups. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building was a treat because of how successful it was with both genre elements, delivering laughs and, ultimately, a whodunit that kept viewers guessing. Apple TV+’s upcoming The Afterparty doesn’t succeed quite as well with its unfolding puzzle,...
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch-Starring ‘Sherlock’ Sells Wide for BBC Studios – Global Bulletin

SALES BBC Studios has scored a raft of sales on all seasons of smash hit series “Sherlock,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson. Amazon Prime Video will take non-exclusive SVOD global rights to all four series of the series and the special, “The Abominable Bride,” excluding the U.S., Australia, and greater China. In China, the series will be available exclusively on Tencent Video, while Japanese broadcaster Mystery Channel has acquired the exclusive pay TV license for its AXN Mystery channel. In Russia, the series will have co-exclusive SVOD home on Yandex’s Kinopoisk. Cosmote has secured...
Deadline

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Release Date Shifts To Early Summer

Downton Abbey: A New Era is a movie that could truly bring older adults back to cinemas, and Focus Features, Universal International and Carnival Films are going to put the title in the best place possible in hopes that Covid eases. The companies have moved the sequel from its original March 18 release date to May 20 in the U.S. and April 29 in the UK. The first Downton Abbey scored the best opening at the domestic box office in Focus Features history with $31M. In the U.S, Downton Abbey 2 moves to a weekend where the only other major studio wide release is Warner Bros’...
Variety

‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel in the Works With ‘Moon Knight’ Screenwriter Jeremy Slater

A “Mortal Kombat” sequel is in the works at Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. Jeremy Slater, best known for the Disney Plus Marvel series “Moon Knight,” has been tapped to write the screenplay. Warner Bros. and New Line had quietly been looking to develop other installments in its “Mortal Kombat” universe, but plans for a follow-up film had not been official until Slater had been hired to pen the script. The first “Mortal Kombat,” a martial arts-inspired adaptation of the popular video game, opened in theaters and on HBO Max last April. Despite mixed reviews, the R-rated movie still managed to generate...
Siliconera

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 Blu Ray Set Releasing in February 2022

Funimation will release the Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 Blu-ray on February 22, 2022. Pre-orders for the limited-edition boxed set and Blu-ray + DVD set are immediately available via the Funimation store. The limited-edition boxed set will cost $63.74, and the individual Blu-ray will cost $48.74. The limited-edition...
Variety

Daniela and Benjamin Cölle Take Helm at Pluto Film (EXCLUSIVE)

German sales company Pluto Film is under new ownership following its sale by founders and former CEOs Heino Deckert and Torsten Frehse to Daniela and Benjamin Cölle. Deckert and Frehse, who established the Berlin-based shingle in 2015, are stepping down to focus on the activities of their respective companies, the Leipzig-based production shingle Maja.de and Berlin film distributor Neue Visionen. The new husband and wife team will head Pluto Film as co-CEOs, with Daniela Cölle also serving as head of acquisitions. Cölle has worked at the company since its launch, initially as festival manager. “We are very thankful to Torsten and Heino for...
horrornews.net

Wubba-lubba-dub-dub! Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5 Boxed Set Is Coming To Blu-ray & DVD March 29th

Adult Swim’s Two-Time Emmy® Award Winning Series. OOH WEE! Own All the Antics on Blu-ray™ & DVD March 29, 2022. From creators Justin Roiland (“Solar Opposites”) and Dan Harmon (“Community”), go on an intergalactic adventure across the multi-verse with the epic release of the Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5 boxed set on Blu-ray™ and DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on March 29, 2022. Get Schwifty while you binge on one of cables #1 watched comedies – and follow the misadventures of America’s favorite crazy scientist and his grandchildren with this outrageous boxed set which includes all 51 episodes from the first five seasons of the award-winning series, along with copious special features, including audio commentary, deleted scenes, “Inside the Episode” segments, numerous featurettes, past animatic sketches, and more. For a limited time, fans who purchase the set will receive an exclusive poster from the series. Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5 is priced to own at $89.99 SRP for the Blu-ray ($99.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only) and $79.99 SRP for the DVD ($89.99 in Canada). Rick and Morty is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.
