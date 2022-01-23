new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Jan 17–21

"As fresh, playful, and enigmatic as ever." BFI has released a brand new trailer for the 60th anniversary re-release of François Truffaut's iconic classic Jules et Jim. The film originally opened in France on January 23rd, 1962 - exactly 60 years ago this week. It's getting a full theatrical re-release in the UK in February. No US plan has been set yet. François Truffaut's hugely popular New Wave classic sees Jeanne Moreau at her most ebullient as Catherine, a Parisian beauty caught up in a complex ménage à trois with the two friends of the title – one Austrian, the other French – just before the First World War. "A romantic rollercoaster of a movie, it’s fast, funny, stylish and affecting all at once." From BFI: "This re-release of Jules et Jim is part of a major Truffaut retrospective which also includes a re-release of The 400 Blows, a two-month season at BFI Southbank, a collection of films on BFI Player, partner seasons at cinemas:" Edinburgh Filmhouse, Glasgow Film Theatre and Ciné Lumière – and BFI Blu-ray releases later in spring 2022. So it's the year of Truffaut! At least in the UK. Give this fun trailer a look for a fresh new take on this classic French romance.

