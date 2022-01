I don’t know about you, but my portfolio has been bleeding red since the beginning of the year. Multiples have been contracting, and a lot of former high-flyers are amazing bargains right now. On Monday, I started buying my favorite crypto again. (trading disclosure rules prevent me from saying which one.) And happily, that coin was up nicely on Tuesday. So maybe we’ve reached a bottom in crypto. And I’ve noticed a few of my big stock losers, like Smile Direct Club, were up big on Tuesday, too.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO