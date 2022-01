Paso Robles is a wine jewel of the central Californian coast, home to more than 200 labels. The region is often associated with Sideways, the dark comedy about love, infidelity, and overindulgence. But it’s a multi-faceted destination, picturesque with its olive groves and sunbaked hillsides and flourishing viticulturally, as it’s among the fastest-growing wine regions in the country.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO