Man arrested after one shot to death last year, records show

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Bretrue Jackson Bretrue Jackson (SCSO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man after one person was killed in a shooting last November.

On Nov. 24, officers responded to a shooting call to Memphis Fire Station 37 on Weaver Road.

Officers found one man, later identified as Michael Pegg, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, an affidavit said.

Pegg was taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries, police said.

Officers spoke with Bretrue Jackson on the scene and he said that he was driving down Weaver at Western Park when he observed Pegg slumped over the wheel of a silver Infiniti, the affidavit said.

According to records, Jackson said he drove the victim to the fire station and that Pegg had a black handgun in his lap that Jackson put under the driver seat.

Officers did not find a crime scene at the intersection of Weaver and Western Park and no witnesses were found.

On Nov. 29 two witnesses came to the homicide office to give statements.

One told police that on Nov. 24, he got a call from Jackson stating that Pegg had been shot on South Third and the witness said he went to the location to find Jackson standing outside the gate with a black handgun in his waistband, an affidavit said.

The witness said Pegg was in the driver seat of an Infiniti suffering from gunshot wounds.

The witness asked Jackson what he did and Jackson replied, “he wouldn’t stop f****** with me,” records show.

The witness then told Jackson to get Pegg some help.

The other witness told police in his statement that he, Pegg and Jackson were junking cars on South third when Pegg and Jackson got into a verbal argument, the affidavit said.

According to reports, the witness stated Pegg got into the Infiniti and wanted to leave, then the witness heard gunshots.

The witnesses were shown a six-person photographic lineup and positively identified Jackson.

Jackson is charged with second-degree murder and a felon in possession of a handgun, records show.

