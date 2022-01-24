ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Watch Dogs: Legion Has No More Updates Planned

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has confirmed that Watch Dogs: Legion's 5.6 title update from September 2021 was its last. While the game's online mode will still receive content for its upcoming fifth season, that mode will see the content from seasons 3-5 placed on a rotational schedule. "TU 5.6 was our final...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Aussie Deals: 99 Buck Horizon Forbidden West, $20 Watch Dogs Legion and More!

Thank your own personal God—possibly Kratos—it's Friday! Speaking of, the most terrifying dad in gaming makes his debut on PC tomorrow and I've found you a deal below. Other than that, I'm probably going to buy Shenmue 1 + 2 again (for, like, the third time in my life) because $9.99 is a great price for this touchstone series. Stay safe, save often and see you all on Monday.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

CrossFire: Legion Preview: Command & Conquer-Style RTS That Wants to Offer More

CrossFire from South Korean developer Smilegate is one of the most popular video game IPs in the world. With over 690 million players from over 80 countries, a record of 8 million concurrent players, and a spin-off Chinese TV series that has garnered over 1.8 billion views, it can easily rival the likes of Battlefield and Call of Duty. However, its primary audience has remained in Asia to date, and Smilegate is now looking to change that: First, Max Payne and Control developer Remedy Entertainment is working on a single-player campaign for CrossfireX. Second, Blackbird Interactive, the studio behind the excellent Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak and the forthcoming Homeworld 3, is working on a real-time strategy game in the CrossFire universe – CrossFire: Legion, which we got to preview.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Phasmophobia Plans Equipment Update

This Is Part of the Smaller Bug Fix and Patches the Studio Plans to Do. Ever since Phasmophobia came out for early access on Steam, the studio behind the game has been working on updates and fixing bugs. Kinetic Games have been working hard on Phasmophobia ever since it came out in 2020, and it shows. Thanks to their dedication towards the game, Streamers, Youtubers, and gamers have flocked to the game and enjoyed what it had to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
Person
Tom Clancy
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 Drops Zombies Mode After It Became An XP Farm

Just a day after it went live, EA removed Battlefield 2042's newest community-made mode, Zombie Survival, after fans discovered it had become a XP farm. Senior design director Justin Wiebe from Ripple Effect Studios said the mode needs to "go back into the workshop for a bit." Wiebe was hopeful...
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Watch Dogs: Legion Post-Launch Support Comes to an End

Ubisoft has officially pulled the plug on Watch Dogs: Legion, announcing that title update 5.6 was the game’s final update. In a lengthy letter to fans, the developer thanked the game’s community for its support and offered a recap of all the content it released since launch in October 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Super Rare Games Has Launched an Indie Publishing Label, Featuring Grapple Dog and More

Super Rare Games has launched Super Rare Originals, its own indie publishing label. But… hang on, Super Rare Games has been publishing games for a while now, putting them out as physical Nintendo Switch releases, not unlike Limited Run Games or Signature Edition Games. The difference is that Super Rare Originals will handle digital publishing, and will cover a range of platforms, not just Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watch Dogs Legion#Dlc#Rainbow Six Extraction#Ubisoft Toronto
Gamespot

The 10 Best Free Xbox One Games

The Xbox One has been around for more than eight years, and during that time it has amassed a sizeable collection of free-to-play games across several different genres. If you can't afford (or just don't want to) spend cash on a game or you're just not sure if you're going to like the latest hit, free-to-play games on Xbox One are a great option. And if you're holding out to buy an Xbox Series X, having all that extra cash is a big help. We've rounded up the best free Xbox One games so you can have a great time without breaking or even touching the bank. Don't even think about a bank, in fact--unless you start buying microtransactions in any of these games, of course.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Ubisoft Pumps the Brakes on Watch Dogs: Legion’s Post-Release Support

Ubisoft‘s third entry in its dystopian hack-’em-up series, Watchdogs: Legion, released back in 2020 to fairly lukewarm reviews and middling sales, but as is tradition with the French publisher, the game still received strong post-release support in the form of new updates and new expansions. However, it appears that this ongoing support is about to come to an end.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Steam Deck's New Dynamic Cloud Feature Makes Switching Between Platforms Easy

Steam Deck is getting a new feature called Steam Dynamic Cloud, making it easier to transition between playing on the handheld to PC. With Steam Dynamic Cloud enabled, players don't need to save and close the game on Steam Deck in order to open it anew on another client. Instead, even if players don't exit a game, they can reopen the same game--with the most recent save--on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Watch Dogs Legion Loses Developer Support

Watch Dogs Legion will no longer be receiving any future updates as confirmed by Ubisoft on Monday, January 24, 2022. In a blog post from the official Ubisoft web page has mentioned that update 5.6 was the last update for the game. With Legion losing developer support, we aren’t in for more updates or DLC in the game’s future.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

RuneScape Is Getting Two Tabletop Games This Year

RuneScape's fantasy world of Gielinor will soon be coming to a tabletop near you, with both a tabletop RPG and a board game slated to arrive in 2022. The TTRPG will come in the form of a "lavishly illustrated, hardback core book" with information and rules on how to build characters and stories in the long running MMORPG's universe. According to a press release, the book will be fully compatible with "the fifth edition of the world's favorite roleplaying tabletop game," aka Dungeons and Dragons. The TTRPG will be heading straight to storefronts later this year.
RECIPES
Gamespot

Mad Maggie And Titanfall-like LTM Coming To Apex Legends | GameSpot News

In the most recent “Stories From The Outlands”, it is confirmed that Mad Maggie will be the next playable legend in Apex Legends season 12. There will also be a new 9v9 game mode with infinite respawns where you control points to win similar to Titanfall’s Hardpoint. More is said to come in the next season titled Defiance.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Creator Of Final Fantasy Has Started His Own Clothing Line In FFXIV

Even though series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi hasn't worked on a Final Fantasy game in almost two decades, the game developer has recently been getting into MMO Final Fantasy XIV, and chronicling his adventures on Twitter. In his latest posts, Sakaguchi has started posting about his clothing label "sakaGUCCI," under which he's selling handmade clothing on the in-game marketplace.
APPAREL
Gamespot

Yakuza Series Creator Starts New Studio With NetEase

NetEase Games has announced that it has started a new studio with Yakuza series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi, aptly called Nagoshi Studio. The new studio is focusing on high-quality console titles with the goal of releasing them worldwide. "I believe that the first step to creating high-quality titles and delivering the...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Review - Charted, Again

Naughty Dog is one of the most recognizable names on PlayStation hardware, and the roaring success of its Uncharted franchise across two generations of the console plays a large part in that legacy. It makes sense then that the studio's first full release for the PlayStation 5 celebrates that storied history, bringing two of the series' best entries to new hardware with a suite of improvements that make experiencing the treasure-hunting adventures a pleasure again. Although some of the underlying design choices are showing some age, the Legacy of Thieves Collection is the best way to play Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: Lost Legacy.
RETAIL
Gamespot

Jumping Quest

Sign In to follow. Follow Jumping Quest, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon-With-Guns Game Palworld Continues To Look Alarming In Newest Trailer

A new trailer for Palworld has arrived, and the game continues to look like an alarming mix of Pokemon and guns. The eye-catching trailer from developer Pocketpair shows off a gorgeous-looking, colorful world filled with Pokemon-like creatures that are quickly mowed down in gunfire. The video bounces all over the...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy