The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills played one of the most entertaining games in NFL history to cap off one of the most electrifying weekends ever for pro football. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes matched each other pass for pass in the AFC divisional playoff matchup. The two combined for 700 yards, seven passing touchdowns and no interceptions. This was the first time this has ever happened in an NFL playoff game according to Stathead.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO