Men Who Give make first quarter donation

Men Who Give of Branch County met Jan. 20 at Bill’s Tap House. The members heard presentations from three local organizations. The speakers represented Genesis Outreach Ministries, Branch County Literacy Council and Family Promise. After hearing from all three organizations, the members voted and chose to provide funds this quarter to Genesis Outreach Ministries in the amount of $5,800.

Men Who Give of Branch County is a collective giving group of like-minded men. Each member agrees to write a $100 check to the organization selected by the group. Meetings are held once each quarter, with nominations of organizations coming from the membership. To be nominated by a member, an organization need only be a 501(c)3 and all funds must remain in Branch County.

The group was founded in January of 2020 and has given out $40,000 since that time. For those interested in learning more about what Men Who Give or joining the group, visit www.bcmenwhogive.com

