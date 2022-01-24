Waste Management Phoenix Open 2022: Tickets, parking and who's playing the Birds Nest

It’s “the Greatest Show on Grass,” the place to see and be seen in Scottsdale: The Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament will return to Arizona Feb. 7-13.

The fan-friendly tournament will bring 132 players, including defending champion Brooks Koepka, to TPC Scottsdale. The PGA Tour event will have an $8.2 million purse, with the winner’s share coming in at $1.5 million.

The annual event has a couple changes in store this year: With the Texas-based Waste Management changing its name in January, the event will follow suit, becoming the WM Phoenix Open. And the live music programming has been expanded this year with a Concert at the Coliseum at the iconic 16th hole on Saturday, Feb. 5, that will feature Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion.

Whether you are an avid golf fan or a people-watcher, there’s a lot you should know ahead of heading to the Phoenix Open. Here’s how to get tickets, what’s on the schedule, where to park, what not to bring and how to watch the pros on TV.

How to get tickets to Waste Management Phoenix Open

Advance general admission tickets for Waste Management Phoenix Open can be purchased until Friday, Feb. 4, at https://wmphoenixopen.com/tickets, on Ticketmaster’s website and by calling 800-745-3000. General admission tickets cost $50-$75.

Tickets will also be available at the gate throughout the week. Keep in mind that it is a cashless event.

Admission is free, courtesy of Ford Free Days, on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 7-8. Children age 15 and younger get in for free when accompanied by an adult.

First responders and active, reserve, retired and veteran U.S. military personnel are eligible for free admission and a plus-one. Verify your status through Sheer ID and present your official ID or badge with a ticket voucher upon entry.

For an upgraded experience, here’s how much some of the VIP packages cost:

Skybar: Credentials cost $300 each (minimum purchase of two credentials) on Wednesday and Sunday; $600 each on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Weekly Sponsor package: $750, includes four sponsor badges.

Members Club: $2,700 includes four members club credentials per day.

Greenskeeper package: $4,200, includes four greenskeeper credentials per day.

1937 Club: Four-pack costs $5,100; six-pack costs $6,600.

Chairman’s Club: $7,000 per badge, which includes access to Members Club, Birds Nest VIP, Skybar, 1937 Club, Greenskeeper, Skybox 16, Cove, Bay Club, E18hteen and Scorekeepers.

Phoenix Open 2022 schedule

Gates open at 7 a.m. every day; hospitality venues open at 9 a.m. Here’s the daily schedule:

Monday, Feb. 7: Practice rounds for PGA Tour pros

8:30 a.m.: Carlisle Pro-Am, TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course.

Tuesday, Feb. 8: Practice rounds for PGA Tour pros

10 a.m.: R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day Activities on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course Practice Range.

11 a.m.: San Tan Ford Special Olympics Putting Challenge at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course Putting Green.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Wives Association Golf Classic at TPC Scottsdale’s Champions Course.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

8:30 a.m.: Annexus Pro-Am, TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course.

3:30 p.m.: Phoenix Suns Charities Shot at Glory, TPC Scottsdale 16th hole.

3:30 p.m.: Coors Light Birds Nest entertainment tent opens.

Thursday, Feb. 10

7:30 a.m.: First-round play.

3:30 p.m.: Birds Nest entertainment tent opens.

Friday, Feb. 11

7:30 a.m.: Second-round play.

3:30 p.m.: Birds Nest entertainment tent opens.

Saturday, Feb. 12

9:00 a.m.: Third-round play.

3:30 p.m.: Birds Nest entertainment tent opens.

Sunday, Feb. 13

9 a.m.: Fourth-round play.

Waste Management Phoenix Open 2022 parking

Public parking for Waste Management Phoenix Open is free.

There will be limited availability at Lot H, at Loop 101 and Hayden Road. Lot W, at WestWorld of Scottsdale, can be accessed from the east by exiting Loop 101 at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and driving north to Bell Road on 94th Street.

Parking and shuttle service are also available at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 N. Pima Road, on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community near Scottsdale.

The main entrance to TPC Scottsdale is off Bell Road, east of the Greenway Hayden Loop.

For a map and more information, go to https://wmphoenixopen.com/parking-and-directions.

Shuttles to the Phoenix Open

There will be free transportation from the parking lots to TPC Scottsdale's gates most days.

Free shuttles to and from Lot H will operate 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday. The hours for the Lot W shuttle are 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 7 a.m.-6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Lot W shuttles will not operate on Monday and Tuesday.

Scottsdale Quarter (15345 N. Scottsdale Road) is offering free Phoenix Open shuttle service from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 10-13. Pick-up and drop-off will be from the Sorso Wine Room at the outdoor mall. No purchase is necessary to get on the buses, which seat 14 people each. For more information, contact Scottsdale Quarter at 480-270-8123.

Who’s performing at the Phoenix Open Coors Light Bird’s Nest?

Some big names will perform during the Coors Light Bird’s Nest four-day concert lineup, which organizers call the "hottest nightclub in Scottsdale."

Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion will warm up the crowd before the Phoenix Open is underway, headlining the first Concert at the Coliseum at the 16th hole on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The following artists are on tap for the Bird’s Nest:

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Diplo.

Cole Swindell.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Sam Hunt.

Russell Dickerson.

Friday, Feb. 11

Quinn XCII.

Ayokay.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Kygo.

Sam Feldt.

Forester.

People 21 and older are eligible for admission to the tent. Tickets: https://coorslightbirdsnest.com.

How to get player autographs at the Phoenix Open

PGA Tour’s updated policy stipulates that autographs are limited to designated autograph zones; on-course signings are not allowed.

What not to bring to the Phoenix Open

All spectators will undergo a bag inspection and pass through a metal detector upon entering the venue. Leave the following items at home:

Memorabilia and sports paraphernalia.

Computers and laptops.

Seat cushions that have a carrying case or pockets.

Knives, firearms and weapons.

Video cameras.

Point-and-shoot, film and DSLR cameras during competition rounds.

Selfie sticks.

Beverages.

Coolers.

Radios without a headset, TVs and portable speakers.

Posters, signs and banners.

Drones and remote-controlled aircraft.

Glass, except for infant and medical needs.

Opaque bags should not be bigger than 6 inches by 6 inches in height and width and 6 inches deep. Clear tote bags should not be larger than 12 inches by 12 inches in height and width and 6 inches deep.

Sealed water bottles, collapsible chairs without bags and binoculars without a case are among the allowed items. For the full list of prohibited items and behaviors, as well as what can be brought inside, go to https://wmphoenixopen.com/faqs.

How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open on TV

Rounds 1 and 2 will be broadcast live from 1-5 p.m. on the Golf Channel on Thursday and Friday. Rounds 3 and 4 will be televised on the Golf Channel in the morning (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) and on CBS in the afternoon (1-4 p.m.) on Saturday and Sunday.

The Golf Channel is on Channel 44 (Cox), Channel 641/1641 (CenturyLink Prism), Channel 218 (DirecTV) and Channel 401 (Dish).

CBS is on Channel 5.

You can access the TV schedule at https://wmphoenixopen.com/tv-schedule-2.

Are masks required at the Phoenix Open this year?

According to the PGA Tour’s website, masks must be worn indoors and in fully enclosed spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings are not required for fully vaccinated people while outside but are recommended for unvaccinated individuals when social distancing can’t be maintained.

A spokesperson for the Phoenix Open confirmed that proof of vaccination will not be required at TPC Scottsdale.

"Vaccination, boosters, masking and social distancing all play an important role to ensure the well-being of spectators," Waste Management Phoenix Open said in a statement. "Of note, regardless of vaccination status, we’ve instituted a mask policy for all spectators indoors and in spaces that are fully enclosed, unless actively eating or drinking."

Guests will not use shared serving utensils while getting food, and there will be "increased cleaning service at all venues throughout the day." Fans can also expect to find hand sanitizer throughout the golf course, in general admission areas and around the hospitality venues.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people of all vaccination statuses consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings, while in close contact with people who are not fully vaccinated and in indoor public spaces in areas (including Maricopa County) that have high transmission of the coronavirus.

Waste Management Phoenix Open 2022

When: Monday-Sunday, Feb. 7-13.

Where: TPC Scottsdale, 17020 N. Hayden Road.

General admission: Free on Monday and Tuesday; $50 on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; $75 on Friday and Saturday. Free for first responders; active, reserve, retired and veteran U.S. military personnel; and children 15 and younger when accompanied by an adult. VIP packages are available.

Details: https://wmphoenixopen.com.

