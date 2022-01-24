Valley 101: Arizona's grandmother of women's sports, Ina Gittings

Few laws have influenced high school sports more than Title IX, which turns 50 this summer.

The law prohibits discrimination based on sex in any programs or activities in all federally funded educational institutions. This includes both middle and high schools in addition to universities.

Before Title IX, there were pioneering women who fought for inclusion and equality in sports. One of those is Ina Gittings.

Gittings was the first director of physical education for women at the University of Arizona. She also homesteaded north of Tucson near Oro Valley. Those familiar with Tucson might spot the connection to Ina Road.

In this week's episode of Valley 101, we explore the story behind the legend of Ina Gittings.

