Arizona Balloon Classic has rides, fireworks, kite demos and more. Here's when and where

There is something majestic about seeing hot air balloons inflate and take flight. The scene often brings out childlike exuberance in spectators.

During the Arizona Balloon Classic, observers can see up to 25 hot air balloons of different sizes and shapes, such as a koala. The festival, put on by Arizona Events Group, is in its 11th year and will take place Jan. 28-30 in Goodyear.

The festival was held in April last year, but the hot and windy weather didn’t allow for flying and glowing balloons on a large scale. Arizona Events Group President and CEO Tim Matykiewicz said January offers better conditions.

“It’s perfect weather for hot air balloons, perfect for flying in the morning and perfect for flying in the late afternoon, but during the day it gets a little windy,” Matykiewicz says. “These are instruments of hot air. They only work when it’s cool.”

What to expect at the Arizona Balloon Classic

A mix of new and returning pilots will take part in the event. They are aided by crews of volunteers who get to experience setting up, inflating, taking down and riding in a hot air balloon.

On Saturday and Sunday mornings, the pilots will take part in Hare and Hound races, in which they drop beanbags with streamers onto targets. The four pilots who get closest to the middle of the targets win cash prizes totaling $2,500.

Also on Saturday and Sunday mornings, attendees will be able to see the balloons up close as they inflate and take flight. Matykiewicz said attendees can learn how hot air balloons work.

A hot air balloon, which is made up of a basket, envelope and burner, flies through a process in which air inside the balloon is heated and rises. The balloon then becomes lighter than the outside air and is able to float up into the sky.

“Kids get an idea of how big this flame is, check out the colors, check out how tall it gets. It is a great experience to be up close to a hot air balloon,” Matykiewicz said.

Many families arrive early in the morning so they can have the full experience.

“We are getting more and more families coming out, getting the kids up, getting them all bundled up to watch them set the balloon up, inflate the balloon and then watch it fly away,” Matykiewicz said.

The hot air balloons will glow to music on Friday, and pilots will produce different colors of flames during a pilot parade on Saturday as part of Desert Glow festivities.

Also happening: Desert Winds Kite Festival

For the second year, My Wind Stuff will put on kite demos during the corresponding Desert Winds Kite Festival, which runs during the day on Saturday and Sunday. My Wind Stuff is run by Curt and Kendra Giebler, who take their RV all over the country doing kite and balloon events.

During the kite festival, the company will showcase large-scale kites and windsocks, including the 50-foot Mega Fish Kite. Their largest kite, the Rieleit, is 75 feet by 15 feet, making it bigger than a semitruck.

Flying these large-scale kites at a festival takes some preparation.

“You have to tether them to something, run the line out, attach the kite, pull the kite tight against the line and let it go. You can’t fly them off-hand. They will drag you across the country,” Curt Giebler said.

The company will also have candy cannons with prizes, paper-rocket making and launching and parachute racing.

Kites made by Premier Kites and Designs will be for sale. The selection ranges from simple frameless and single-line kites to more complex dual-line stunt and quad-line trick kites.

Giebler said kites are easier to fly than most people believe because they don’t require running.

“It doesn’t matter if you are 2 years old or if you are 102 years old, if you are in a wheelchair and can’t run, you can put a good quality kite in your hand and have a good experience. All you have to do is put the wind at your back, let out a little bit of line, most of the time just let that kite go out of your hand and start giving it line,” Giebler said.

Large groups of people will simultaneously fly kites during the event.

“The families get involved. The kids get involved. Everybody’s flying kites, and the next thing you know, you have 500 kites in the sky, and you’ve just colored the sky,” Giebler said.

More things to do at the Arizona Balloon Classic

Visitors can enjoy a fireworks show on Saturday night, hot air balloon and tethered rides all three days, laser shows on Friday and Saturday, inflatables, a climbing wall, a zipline, chances to see the Dino Crew, a Sunday car show, BMX bike demos and bands and dance groups.

Hot air balloon rides, offered through Aerogelic Ballooning, must be reserved ahead of time. Tethered rides are $25 per person and can be purchased at the festival. This year, there will be more balloons and longer hours for the tethered rides.

Vendors will sell balloon-themed merchandise, home improvement and décor items, jewelry, glow toys and health and wellness products.

As part of Taste of the Classic, attendees can buy barbecue, hamburgers, hot dogs, lobster, pizza and funnel cake. Beer and wine will be available.

The Arizona Events Group will donate a portion of ticket and beverage sales to the Valley of the Sun United Way, which provides food, health care programs, housing resources and education to people in need. Over the past three years, Arizona Events Group has donated more than $20,000 to Valley of the Sun United Way.

Arizona Balloon Classic

When: 4-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28; 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.

Where: Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way.

Admission: $25 Friday or Saturday general admission, $10 Sunday general admission, $12 for age 55 and older, free for children 12 and younger, active military, veterans and first responders. There are additional charges for some activities. Parking is $5.

Details: abcfest.com .

