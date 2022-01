Chris Mack and the Louisville Cardinals are having a rough season, and there are multiple reports that his future in the River City is very much in doubt. ESPN reported that Louisville is engaged in discussions to separate with Mack, and a $12 million buyout is part of discussions. A board meeting set for Wednesday, and while nothing is done at this point, there’s an expectation that Mack has coached his final game with the Cardinals.

