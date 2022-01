Many of us have no problem checking in on the status of our New Year’s resolutions to “walk more” or “sleep better,” and it’s all thanks to our trusty Fitbits, Apple Watches, and other wrist-sized fitness gadgets. At any moment of the day, you can look to your wrist and have access to your health data. And if you don’t have the instinct to check, chances are your smart watch will–ding!–send you notification after notification to remind you.

WORKOUTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO