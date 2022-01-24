How 'Legend of Vox Machina' went from casual D&D to Amazon Prime epic [Exclusive]

One of the most anticipated animated shows of 2022, The Legend of Vox Machina, is finally premiering on January 28, and I got to interview three members of the cast, Matt Mercer, Marisha Ray, and Ashley Johnson about translating their live stream campaigns into a scripted TV series. The Legend of Vox Machina is based on the mega popular Dungeons & Dragons live stream campaign Critical Role, which resulted in the most successful Kickstarter campaign ever to produce an animated show. The series follows a group of dysfunctional adventurers as they accept a daunting task to save the ream, in exchange for some coin, and kinda, sorta succeed at it. The show also stars the rest of the Critical Role cast, which includes Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Liam O'Brian, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham.
