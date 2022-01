During Tesla's Q4 2021 earnings call on Wednesday, CEO Elon Musk said the company won't introduce any new models or start producing the Cybertruck, Semi or Roadster in 2022, saying that launching a new car "wouldn't make any sense." This confirms a rumor from earlier this month that said the Cybertruck would be delayed yet again. Instead, Tesla's main focus for 2022 will be scaling output of its existing cars, with the new Gigafactories in Texas and Berlin already having started production.

