Clemson head coach Brad Brownell was furious after the Tigers came up just short of upsetting the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils on the road. Clemson ended up losing in narrow, 71-69 fashion despite holding a late-game lead. Hunter Tyson banked in a layup with 3:19 left in the contest, giving Clemson a two-point lead in the game’s waning minutes, but Duke finished on an 8-4 run — four of those points coming courtesy of Paolo Banchero — and managed to pull away in the final minutes.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO