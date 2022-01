The Red Wings have struggled to put a full 60 minutes together as of late. They have had games where the offense simply could not generate anything and the goalie (usually Nedeljkovic) could not will them to victory…no matter how hard he tried. They have had games where the offense was a little less non-existent but the defense could not get out of their own way and left the goalie out to dry too many times. They have even had a game where the seemingly rock-solid goaltending let in a couple clunkers that ultimately proved to be their down fall. Tonight, the boys in the Winged Wheel will look to an old nemesis to try and get them out of their funk and a couple points onto the board as the Chicago Blackhawks come to town.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO