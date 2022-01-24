At $8,900, Is This 2010 Volvo V50 The New Normal?

Nothing sums up the refreshed ethos of Swedish automaker Volvo quite like the XC60: The mid-size crossover drips with style without being ostentatious, has a distinctive and elegant interior, the build quality is on point, on-board tech is leading-edge, and there's a range of technologically innovative drivetrains on offer. Power in the base model is supplied by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine making a respectable 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Going up in the range, you'll find a 316-hp four-cylinder engine that utilizes both a supercharger and turbocharger. Topping things off, you can opt for the Recharge PHEV, which currently uses the supercharged and turbocharged engine paired with a plug-in hybrid system, and makes a healthy 400 hp. But that's not all - the Polestar Engineered version, which we had for a week-long test drive, takes this up a notch with an extra 15 horses.

