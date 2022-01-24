United Way's interim CEO wants to make 'significant impact'

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jennifer Million, interim CEO of the United Way of Greater Lafayette, said she feels honored to help the organization during transition.

Former UWGL CEO Michael Budd resigned from his position earlier this month and the UWGL board of directors named Million as interim CEO.

Million has worked for UWGL for 11 years now and has served multiple roles during this time.

"I was a program manager for a free tax program that we have here called volunteer income tax assistance, called VIDA. And so, I started that program in its first season and we saw a 115 clients, we had four volunteers, and then I ran that program for about six years. By then we were seeing over 1,000 clients, we had a partnership with Purdue University with their accounting department."

In 2016, Million was promoted to director of finance and operations. In this role, Million oversaw the community investment process, IT functions and overall operation of the organization, according to a release.

While Budd served as the CEO for UWGL since 2016, he has been apart of United Way for over 20 years. Budd recently announced his resignation to take up the role of CEO for Indiana United Ways.

"He was getting ready to celebrate (his) six-year anniversary," Million said, "but an opportunity at Indiana United Ways (came up). Their CEO had left in May of 2021, and so they had been searching for a new CEO to lead."

The role of Indiana United Ways differs from the more localized UWGL organization. IUW serves as the state association for United Way, therefore it serves as the collective support for United Ways in Indiana. According to Million, one of IUW's main goals is to strengthen every one of Indiana's United Way groups to strengthen those networks.

"(Budd) saw that as an opportunity to make an even bigger impact," Million said, "across the state (while also) being able to continue working in Greater Lafayette and supporting UWGL."

Million has stated how honored she is to be appointed interim CEO, which she will remain until the board designates a permanent representative.

"I'm very passionate about the work that we do here," Million said. "I want to make a significant impact in my work (and) on the staff. So I'm just really excited to have this opportunity... I'm happy that I can be just the steadfast one that our staff can trust to lead us through this transition until that board finds the CEO."

Once a new CEO has been appointed, Million said she looks forward to helping United Way succeed in any way that is needed.

"For me, I would personally want to stay and help any new CEO onboard," Million said. "I want this organization to be successful. It's very important to me. Whatever I can do to help with the transition of a new CEO, that's what I'm going to do to set our staff and the next CEO up for success."

The UWGL board of directors have set up a committee to begin the search for the organization's next CEO.

"I think they're still firming up exactly what the process is going to look like, as far as how long (they search), how many interviews, and they're still working through that process. I know that they are meeting soon to evaluate whose applied."

While there is currently no hard deadline for applying, Million recommends submitting applications by the end of the month.

The application for CEO of UWGL is available on the organization's career opportunities webpage, https://uwlafayette.org/career-opportunities/.

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mtroup@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2