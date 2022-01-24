ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

4 Tips to Work a Side Hustle Into Your Schedule

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kiDtl_0du3ZFNm00

Image source: Getty Images

You may finally be at the point where you're thinking of getting a side hustle . Maybe it's a matter of peer pressure -- almost everyone you know has a second gig, so you figure you should take one on as well. Or maybe you need an income boost for a specific reason -- to pump money into your currently empty savings account or pay down the pile of debt you just accrued over the holidays.

Either way, the challenge of getting a side hustle is fitting that extra work into your schedule. If you're already pretty busy between holding down a full-time job, managing a household, and staying in touch with the people you care about, your free hours may be limited even before you introduce a second job into the mix. Here are four tips that could make it easier to fit a side hustle in.

1. Carve out time for your side hustle in advance

If you're going to take on a second job, don't expect to wing it. Instead, open your calendar at the start of the month and figure out what days or nights should be earmarked for that work. And then block off those times on your calendar. If you decide you'll be walking dogs, babysitting, or tutoring on a specific Saturday, that means you can't then cancel those working hours if social plans pop up.

2. Maximize your commute

If your side hustle is one you do from your laptop, like blogging or updating websites, and you commute to your main job via bus or train (as opposed to driving), you may have an opportunity to maximize that time -- and earn money on the way to and from work. Say you decide to hammer away at your side hustle during your 45-minute train ride home from the office. In that case, you'll leave yourself with less to do once you actually get home.

3. Choose a gig with flexible hours

Incorporating a side gig with flexible hours into your schedule may be much easier than having to commit to specific hours or shifts. Be realistic about your availability when selecting a second gig. It may be the case that driving for a ride-hailing service or doing data entry work from home is a better fit for you than waiting tables at a local restaurant due to the scheduling flexibility.

4. Sacrifice one weekend a month

If your side hustle is one that you're able to do at your own pace, it could make sense to just sacrifice one weekend every month rather than struggle to carve out time on a weekly basis. Say you take on a web development gig that requires 15 hours a month of your time. If you split that work up over four weeks, you'll have to carve out close to four hours every week to fit it in. It may be easier to just hammer that work out in a single weekend and leave yourself free the rest of the month.

Fitting a side hustle into your schedule can be tough. But the more organized and strategic you are, the greater your chances of making it work -- and enjoying a nice steady income stream to supplement your primary paycheck.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Hours#Hustle#Debit Card#Laptop#Getty Images
GreenwichTime

The 'Stress-Free Side Hustle' Is Not a Thing

Self-help and service-based literature do would-be entrepreneurs a disservice by casually tossing out promises like "easy", "stress-free" or "make six figures in your sleep" when it comes to exploring side hustles. Startups require repeated failures prior to success and if you're currently in that messy trial-and-error phase, it can be...
ECONOMY
Crain's Chicago Business

Side Hustle to Bonafide Business

There are plenty of good reasons to start a side hustle. Extra money can build savings, pay off debt, or go towards a goal, such as buying a house or taking a big trip. Making money in a way that doesn't feel like "work" can help avoid burnout and be truly rewarding. Plus, with social media, side hustles may have a readily available platform.
SMALL BUSINESS
Financial Times

Help, my team have all got side hustles!

Staff with second jobs are a challenge for managers, how can you keep everyone happy?. This week, we are stepping outside the 9 to 5. Side hustles, second jobs, crafting and more have boomed as millions of workers embraced working from home during the pandemic. Isabel talks to Tim Fung, co-founder of Airtasker, a platform for buying and selling services and skills, used by many as a way to earn extra cash. How does he cope with his own staff’s side hustles?
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Jobs
momblogsociety.com

3 Tips for Working While Your Child is at School

Whether you work for yourself, or as an employee at another organization, you may want to consider some tips to help you make the most of your working day. By taking on a career that allows you to work while your child is at school, you may be able to spend more quality time with them while still receiving an income. In many cases, this may not be as much as if you were to take on a full-time role, however, it can still be incredibly useful when it comes to paying bills and ensuring your family does not go without.
EDUCATION
JustLuxe.com

How Beeja May went from Side Hustle to Having 10 Employees

Millions of people have side hustles, which are jobs on the side that they earn money from. In fact, a survey conducted by Zapier found that two-thirds of adults have a side hustle and a third of them got them started in 2020, during the pandemic. Many people would love to be able to quit their job and make a living by growing their side hustle into a big business, which is exactly what the founders of Beeja May did. The online secondhand store went from side hustle to having a team of 10 employees in a Toronto-based office.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Next Web

9 tips to perfect your ‘working from home’ morning routine

If you work from home, getting your morning routine down to a tee will have a huge impact on how you work — and feel — for the rest of the day. Ultimately, it’s about doing what works for you, but here are a few pointers that will hopefully help you start your day right.
MUSIC
Axios

Tips for warmer remote work

👋 Hey, it's Monica. Yesterday I shared a couple of tips for staying warm during another pandemic winter of remote work. And, yes, I know this beats waiting for the bus in January, but my old condo is drafty!. So I was delighted to get some great reader tips.
JOBS
momeefriendsli.com

5 Side Hustles to Make Money on the Side

You may have a great job but find yourself having some extra time to play with. Perhaps you actually need a little bit of extra money. Whatever the case, a side hustle can be a great investment of your time and bring you plenty of cash while you’re at it. Here are some ideas as you think about what you can do to make money on the side:
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
159K+
Followers
76K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy