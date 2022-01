The fast growing Bay-Area based Mediterranean fast casual concept SAJJ Mediterranean has announced its newest partnership with ghost kitchen industry leader Kitchen United and Kroger, the nation’s largest grocer, to bring its fresh and customizable cuisine inside a Los Angeles grocery store. SAJJ Mediterranean will be one of the first restaurant concepts to serve its food inside the Kitchen United MIX concept at Ralphs located at 10850 W. Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA, 90024 in Los Angeles and just steps away from the UCLA campus. The Grand Opening will be hosted on Tuesday, January 18 from 4-7pm and the first 100 guests to register online at bit.ly/westwoodopening will receive a free dinner (valued at $25) to redeem at the opening event. At the newly opened location, customers are able to conveniently order in-store via kiosks, and online for pickup or delivery through the SAJJ website and SAJJ app, Kitchen United Mix website, or 3rd party ordering services.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO