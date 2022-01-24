ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Podcast: Chopin’s Heart

By The Podcast Team
Atlas Obscura
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit the...

api.atlasobscura.com

Comments / 0

Related
violinist.com

For the Record, Op. 183: Ljova's 'Enter the Fadolín'; Bomsori's Chopin

January 14, 2022, 12:48 PM · Welcome to "For the Record," Violinist.com's weekly roundup of new releases of recordings by violinists, violists, cellists and other classical musicians. We hope it helps you keep track of your favorite artists, as well as find some new ones to add to your listening!
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Chopin: Piano Works (Liu)

Andante spinato & Grande Polonaise; Mazurkas, Op. 33; Etudes, Op. 10 – excerpts; Nocturnes – selection etc. Bruce Liu’s name had been on many people’s lips as the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition progressed in Warsaw last autumn, but if there was a single moment when his win looked likely it was illustrated by the ovation that greeted the Variations in B flat, Op. 2, at the close of his Third Stage recital. Chopin’s brilliant elaborations on Mozart’s ‘Là ci darem’ drew a performance that was poetic and virtuosic in equal measure — fundamental, one might say, to great Chopin playing. That work and this playful interpretation round off a release from Deutsche Grammophon showcasing the competition’s first prize winner, and should convince anyone who wasn’t there that even in this most distinguished of contests Liu deserved his place.
MUSIC
The New Yorker

Chopin’s Nocturnes Are Arias for the Piano

Chopin’s Nocturne No. 7, in C-sharp minor, begins with a low, ashen sound: a prowling arpeggio in the left hand, consisting only of C-sharps and G-sharps. It’s a hollowed-out harmony, in limbo between major and minor. Three bars in, the right hand enters on E, seemingly establishing minor, but a move to E-sharp clouds the issue, pointing toward major. Although the ambiguity dissipates in the measures that follow, a nimbus of uncertainty persists. Something even eerier happens in the tenth bar. The melody abruptly halts on the leading tone of B-sharp while the left hand gets stuck in another barren pattern—this one incorporating the notes D, A, and C-sharp. It’s almost like a glitch, a frozen screen. Then comes a moment of wistful clarity: an immaculate phrase descends an octave, with a courtly little turn on the fourth step of the scale. It is heard only once more before it disappears. I always yearn in vain for the tune’s return: a sweetly murmuring coda doesn’t quite make up for its absence. Ultimate beauty always passes too quickly.
MUSIC
Gear Patrol

15 Podcasts for Fans of Men's Fashion

There aren't a ton of fashion podcasts out there. There are nowhere near as many about style and the culture that surrounds it as there are about crime or politics. And while, sure, those are nice for escaping or doing the exact opposite (staying informed), sometimes podcasts with more niche focuses prove more entertaining, with their innate ability to change the way you look at that jacket you own, which was probably made overseas, or teach you how COVID is changing the way e-commerce works.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlas Obscura Podcast
Atlas Obscura

Podcast: City Museum

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit the City Museum where, in 1993, Bob Cassilly began to turn an old shoe factory into a massive interactive museum that now includes a plane fuselage, caves, and a ten-story slide.
MUSEUMS
AdWeek

Adweek Podcast: Marketing's Addiction to the '90s

It’s been 23 years since the 1990s officially ended, but marketers can’t seem to move past the decade of Friends, grunge and JNCO jeans. On this week’s episode, Adweek CPG reporter Paul Hiebert joins David and Shannon to talk about why ’90s nostalgia is such a potent marketing force.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

Best Black Science Fiction Writers in America

For most of the 20th century, the world of speculative fiction was a boys’ club – specifically, a white boys’ club. Few women or writers of color were able to break into the genre’s exclusive circle, and those who did, such as Samuel R. Delany – whose “Babel-17” won a Nebula Award in 1967 – […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Soap Opera Digest

DAYS’s Carson Boatman Guests On Digest’s Podcast

On the new Dishing With Digest, DAYS newcomer Carson Boatman (Johnny) discusses his comings and goings from Los Angeles, how his bachelor party factored in to his DAYS audition, what it’s like to play the devil and more. We also discuss the big casting switch at Y&R and the latest soap news.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tatler.com

Will Harry and Meghan’s podcast make a comeback?

Since leaving royal life behind them, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have branched out into many new ventures; from a production deal with Netflix to their work with an ethical investment firm. So it’s no wonder that one of their projects seems to have fallen to the wayside, amid reports that Spotify is forging ahead with the couple’s podcast by recruiting some new hires.
CELEBRITIES
northwestgeorgianews.com

It's all about HeART

As Rome Area Council for the Arts kicks off this year’s HeART Project, locals with some creativity and vision are stepping up to show the community what heart health means to them. And the public can see all the unique pieces starting Feb. 1. Each year RACA and AdventHealth...
ROME, GA
The Independent

Camilla praised by leading author for championing literature

Sir Philip Pullman has praised the Duchess of Cornwall for her work championing literature, saying she has taken an active interest in the nation’s “greatest strength”.The acclaimed author joined Camilla when she visited Oxford to tour an exhibition celebrating the 400th anniversary of the publication of Robert Burton’s The Anatomy Of Melancholy, described by Sir Philip as a funny book about depression.Camilla’s Instagram based book club the Reading Room has proved popular, she holds more than six patronages related to literature, including the National Literacy Trust and has presented the prestigious Booker Prize in past years.Sir Philip, famed for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
tolovehonorandvacuum.com

PODCAST: It’s Time to Jump Out of the Boiling Water

At what point do we realize that something is terribly off with the way the evangelical church sees women?. Today, on the Start Your Engines men’s focus of the podcast for the last Thursday of the month, Keith talks about his manifesto from yesterday and encourages men to see what is happening and jump out of the boiling water.
RELIGION
whopam.com

Barracuda – America’s Heart Tribute Band

Get ready to Rock Like it was Nothing at All on February 5th with Barracuda- Americas Heart Tribute Band. Join us in the Grandstands at 7pm to listen to great songs honoring Ann and Nancy Wilson featuring, What About Love, Alone, Dreamboat Annie, Crazy on You and more!. Barracuda performs...
MUSIC
Atlas Obscura

Crab Museum

The Crab Museum promotes itself as “Europe’s only museum dedicated to the decapod” but is more a quirky environmental action and climate change initiative launched by a team of absurdists. While there is certainly some scientific information about crabs, there is also a lot of tongue-in-cheek nonsense...
MUSEUMS
Atlas Obscura

The Museum Where Everything Is on Display

The Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen—the most visited-museum in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam—was founded in 1849. Over the next century and a half, its collection grew to more than 151,000 works of art, including masterpieces by household names like Rembrandt, Vincent van Gogh, Hieronymus Bosch, and Peter Paul Rubens, all of it valued at €8 billion (about $9 billion). But as is the case for museums around the world, Boijmans’ galleries can only accommodate a fraction of these vast holdings, meaning that for most of its history the majority have been stored out of sight.
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy