The Biden administration is said to be drafting an executive order outlining a government-wide cryptocurrency strategy. The directive is expected to be presented to U.S. President Joe Biden in the coming weeks, with the plan seen to be suit as early as next month.

White House To Issue Executive Order On Crypto as Early As February Reuters

Based on multiple reports, senior administration officials have held meetings to discuss the plan, which is being drafted as an executive order. The directive establishes the White House as the focal point of Washington's efforts to address cryptocurrencies.

Federal agencies have been studying and advising on the digital asset sector for years.