MLB

The Rockies 2018 draft class in retrospect

By Robert Walgren
Purple Row
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s installment of Rockies draft retrospects, we’ll review the 2018 draft. This draft was a continuation of the strategy from previous Bridich era drafts - heavy on college players, especially college pitchers. Ryan Rolison (current no. 2 PuRP) led the Rockies selections as a southpaw out of Ole Miss, and...

www.purplerow.com

Purple Row

Nate Griep deserves to finally get a shot at the majors

It’s a new year, there’s a new season coming, and there are new faces to highlight. There tends to be a lot of negativity towards the Colorado Rockies’ bottom-of-the-pack ranked farm system. However, it remains important to recognize that even a lower-ranked farm system has plenty of exciting and interesting faces that could represent the future of the organization. The top prospects in the Rockies organization are fairly well known, but when you take a deeper dive into the minor leagues, you discover some talented young men who deserve to be highlighted. We’re going to be taking a look at players in the Rockies’ system over the next few weeks and shining a spotlight on players from each level that could have a very promising future.
MLB
Purple Row

The 2022 MLB Hall of Fame Ballot vs. the Rockies

Since the final results of the 2022 Hall of Fame ballot were announced yesterday (or today, the day I’m writing this), I thought it would be cool to look at how all the players on the ballot performed against the Rockies throughout their careers. Unsurprisingly, there’s a lot of big, eye-popping numbers for the position players. Let’s get to it. The Hall of Fame ballot for 2022 was the following:
MLB
Purple Row

Today we see Helton’s Hall of Fame progress

The National Baseball Hall of Fame has opened its doors for a live unveil on MLB Network. The results of the 2022 Hall of Fame voting will be revealed this evening. It’s time to see how long Todd Helton will have to wait until his name is etched in bronze.
MLB

