Cabbage Soup

I just love the notion that so many of the foods we love (think boeuf bourguignon or pasta e fagioli) started out as peasant food made with leftover bits that were available and then transformed into something spectacular. Chou farci, which means “stuffed cabbage” in French, is exactly that kind of dish. The ingredients of ground meat, cabbage, and vegetables are as humble as it gets, but it’s the way they are layered together that make this a show-stopping dish. Every year for the holidays, I make this as an appetizer. The instant you place it down on the table, you start to hear the “oohs” and “ahhhs”. It looks extremely impressive with its beautiful cabbage leaf display on the top. But only you know the secret of how easy it was to put together. After you make this once, you’ll barely have to look at the recipe the next time.

