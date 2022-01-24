ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabbage Soup

By Brittany Mullins
eatingbirdfood.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis cabbage soup is incredibly healthy, loaded with flavor and packed full of veggies. It’s made with simple ingredients and comes together quickly for a nourishing meal that’s perfect for cold days. Dairy-free + vegan. Do you overlook cabbage? I feel like it’s the forgotten vegetable! Cabbage...

www.eatingbirdfood.com

EatingWell

23 Delicious Cabbage Recipes to Keep You Warm & Cozy

Cruciferous cabbage is meant for more than just slaw and salad—these recipes highlight cabbage's natural sweetness in cozy soups, comforting casseroles and roasted sides you'll want to make on repeat. There's a dish for every palate, whether you prefer something cheesy, spicy, saucy or packed with veggies. Recipes like our Melting Cabbage and Stuffed Cabbage with Beef will transform the head of cabbage in your fridge into delicious, healthy comfort food.
The Independent

What to eat on Burns Night: Classic haggis, neeps and tatties recipe

Haggis, neeps and tattiesPrep: 20 minutesCook: 45 minutesServes 62 x 500g haggis1.5kg King Edward potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks100ml whole milk60g unsalted butter1.5kg swede, peeled and diced50ml whiskyFor the gravy1 tbsp sunflower oil1 celery stick, roughly chopped1 carrot, roughly chopped1 small onion, roughly chopped1 tbsp plain flour1 tsp tomato puree750ml beef stock3 tbsp redcurrant jelly1 splash Worcestershire sauce1 splash Tabasco saucePreheat the oven to 180°C, or gas mark 4, and cook the haggis according to pack instructions.Meanwhile, make the gravy. Heat the oil in a large pan and fry the vegetables for 5 minutes until just brown. Add...
Salon

The time Oma’s stuffed cabbage rolls went "viral"

A recent Google search for "stuffed cabbage rolls" yielded some 17.8 million results, from Chinese fei cui bao rou stuffed with pork and mushrooms, to Lebanese malfouf with spiced beef and pork-filled Polish golabki with a dollop of sour cream on the side. The fillings spanned lentils, lamb and bison; some were bound with egg and flavored with cooked onions and garlic; others incorporated uncooked rice, while others still called for par-boiling the rice.
Simply Recipes

Roasted Cabbage Steaks with Garlic Breadcrumbs

Cabbage is the unsung hero of the produce drawer. Unlike most green vegetables, it’s sturdy and long-lasting—the whole head stays reliably fresh for at least a week or two in the fridge. My favorite way to prepare cabbage is to roast thick slabs of it until golden brown...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Sunday supper: Kielbasa Cabbage Skillet

Note: This kielbasa cabbage skillet may not be very attractive to the eye, but once you taste it, none of that will matter. This low-carb dinner is filling. From "Scrumptious" by Christy Denney (Shadow Mountain, 2021). • 2 tbsp. olive oil. • 3/4 c. diced yellow onion. • 3 cloves...
momtrends.com

Crockpot Lasagna Soup Recipe

(serves 6 - 8 bowls) 8 oz. lasagna noodles, broken (you can also swap for shells or preferred pasta) In a skillet, heat oil and add onions, season with salt. Cook until golden. Add beef and cook until brow. Drain fat. Transfer to slow cooker. Add garlic, crushed tomatoes, tomato...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Cannellini Bean Soup

1 can (15 ounces) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. In a medium saucepan, combine olive oil and margarine over medium heat. Add onions and sauté until slightly softened. Cut ends off zucchini and cut into slices, about 1/4 inch thick, then cut each slice into quarters and add to onions in pan, stirring frequently. Add remaining ingredients and stir well. Bring to a low boil, and then simmer 15 minutes over low heat.
Food52

Chou Farci (Stuffed Cabbage)

I just love the notion that so many of the foods we love (think boeuf bourguignon or pasta e fagioli) started out as peasant food made with leftover bits that were available and then transformed into something spectacular. Chou farci, which means “stuffed cabbage” in French, is exactly that kind of dish. The ingredients of ground meat, cabbage, and vegetables are as humble as it gets, but it’s the way they are layered together that make this a show-stopping dish. Every year for the holidays, I make this as an appetizer. The instant you place it down on the table, you start to hear the “oohs” and “ahhhs”. It looks extremely impressive with its beautiful cabbage leaf display on the top. But only you know the secret of how easy it was to put together. After you make this once, you’ll barely have to look at the recipe the next time.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Soup Nutrition

Chosen wisely, soup is a great way to sneak in some vegetables, whole grains, and even an ounce or two of protein. Homemade soup is generally your best nutritional option, but the reality is that store-bought soups are a mainstay for many of us — they’re quick, convenient and easy to prepare. The downside of store-bought soups? Sodium, and lots of it. Excess sodium contributes to high blood pressure, stroke, and heart attack. Luckily, there’s a decent assortment of store-bought soups that are reasonable (and even low) in sodium and that are tasty, too! Choose soups with less than 480 milligrams (mg) of sodium, less than 5 mg of saturated fat, and at least 3 grams (g) of fiber per serving. If possible, look for at least 7 g of protein per serving, too. As for higher-sodium soups? Enjoy them in moderation and limit your portion (go for a cup rather than a bowl).
Oh My Veggies

White Bean Kale Soup

Grab a bowl and spoon and dive in to this White Bean Kale Soup. The soup is loaded with tons of flavor and nutrients to warm you from the inside out and fuel your body. If you are looking for an easy and delicious bean soup recipe—other than a classic chili—give this dish a try. This hearty and comforting soup only takes minimal ingredients to make.
Record-Herald

Creamy soup for a cold day

Hello! I always want warm comfort food when it’s cold. So, I always search for soup recipes. I like a hearty soup; I don’t like the broths or runny soup. I want a meal from it. This week’s recipe is just that. I have made this recipe...
lacucinaitaliana.com

Cabbage Rolls Sent From Heaven

In Liguria, preti e frati (priest and friars) doesn't refer to just men of the cloth. These stuffed cabbage rolls are a wintertime favorite. While recipes vary, preti are composed of savoy cabbage rolls generally filled with boiled potatoes, eggs, milk-soaked stale bread, cheese, and marjoram. Though it's not uncommon to also find versions with chard, prosciutto, or mortadella.
chatelaine.com

Red Cabbage Steaks with Bulgur Salad

Dried cherries bring a hint of tartness to this vibrant nutty salad. Make this recipe vegan by omitting goat cheese or using a vegan alternative.
Santa Fe Reporter

Soup Stalled

Santa Feans won’t be voting on the best soup in town anytime soon. The Food Depot, Northern New Mexico’s food bank that serves about 39,000 people across nine counties, is once again canceling its annual Souper Bowl fundraiser, which marked its 26th year when it was last held in February 2020.
Myhighplains.com

Soup for the Soul: Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Tis the season for making soups, stews, and chili. This is an easy recipe to really ramp up your normal tomato soup by adding some roasted red pepper. The red peppers can be roasted ahead of time to help make this dish in under 30 minutes.
