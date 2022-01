The gold markets were very noisy on Wednesday as you would anticipate, due to the fact that it was the FOMC meeting and everything that goes along with that. That being said, the market is going to be very volatile due to the fact that the US dollar will be all over the place. This is a market that I think will continue to see a lot of concern as the $1830 level is an area that previously has been support and will be a bit like a magnet. Whether or not we can hang above there is a completely different question, but if we do not then it shows that we have a pullback coming.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO